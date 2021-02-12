Who is Little Willie from Swamp People? Age of History star revealed!

Little Willie is one of a group of alligator hunters who features on History’s Swamp People. So, who is he, and what is his age?
During the 30 days that alligators can be hunted by the Louisiana locals, cameras manage to capture the reality of their jobs in action.
We watched his journey to become an alligator hunter first air in the 2020 season, and now he is back with more skills than ever before.
So who is Little Willie on Swamp People? Read on to get to know him!
Who is Little Willie?
Little Willie is the one of the youngest alligator hunters on Swamp People.
He is actually called William IV Edwards, but is called Little Willie as a nickname, as he shares the same name as his father.
The Swamp People star was born and raised in a gator hunting family, and is the son of Willie and Sherrie Edwards.
He is the brother of Langdon, and has been learning the rules of alligator hunting, as taught by his father.
How old is Little Willie?
- 17 years old
He has been shown the ropes by his father Willie, who taught him how to master the treble hook skill, a family success secret.
Little Willie then managed to catch his first alligator in his teenager years, as seen on season 11!
Little Willie’s alligator hunting journey
Little Willie is next in line to take over the family business, as the oldest son of veteran swamper Willie Edwards.
The Swamp People star said he hopes his father has passed everything he knows about the swamp onto him.
His father Willie initially enjoyed going out on the swamp alone, until he decided to teach his knowledge to his son.
Although he has only been hunting alligators for a few years, having mastered the catch in last year’s season, it is thought he will keep it up!
