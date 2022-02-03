









LLD Diamonds is the swanky firm that Netflix’s latest crime series Tinder Swindler sees Simon Leviev pose as the heir of, which involved him conning thousands of pounds out of women.

Posing as the son of a billionaire and often referring to himself as the ‘Prince of Diamonds’, he often had relationships with women before they discovered that he had previously been convicted for fraud.

This is the story of ‘Simon Leviev’, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, with many women including Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte telling their experiences of the conman’s work.

Viewers may be wondering what LLD Diamonds is and whether the business is actually real, so we done some digging.

Simon posed as LLD Diamonds heir

During 2017 and 2019, a man claiming to be called Simon Leviev had relationships with women who he met on Tinder. His profile showed him dressed in Louis Vuitton and sitting inside a private jet, showcasing a lavish lifestyle.

He told Cecilie Fjellhøy that he was the CEO of LLD Diamonds, a diamond company which he claimed was previously owned by his ‘father’, Lev Leviev. And she wasn’t the only woman who was led to believe this.

Ayleen said on the Netflix show that she and ‘Simon’ had been dating for 14 months and was also taken to a five-star hotel on their first date, just like Cecilie.

Over the course of their relationship, Ayleen gave ‘Simon’ $140,000. But, she managed to come up with a plan to get her money back, a move which viewers enjoyed.

Exploring if LLD Diamonds is real

Yes, LLD Diamonds is a legitimately real company. Simon went as far as to tell his ex-girlfriend, who he conned into giving him thousands of dollars, that he was the son of Lev Leviev, who owns the company.

The truth is, Lev has nine children which do not include ‘Simon Leviev’, who falsely presented himself as his son. These are Joshua, Shalom, Ruthie, Zvia, Zevulun, Moshe and Asher, to name just a few.

An Elle article revealing Simon’s con work reads: “A quick Google of the businessman’s name and a scroll through his photos (which included one of him seemingly standing next to Lev Leviev) and the claim appeared to be substantiated.“

Founded in 1996 by renowned diamantaire, businessman, and philanthropist Lev Leviev, LLD Diamonds USA is the world’s largest privately held diamond manufacturer and cutting group.

The firm has been supplying high quality diamonds to polishers, cutters and jewellers over the past three decades. In fact, the Leviev Group of Companies is the only diamond firm in the world to control all parts of the diamond pipeline.

Where ‘Simon Leviev’ is now

Reports say that Hayut was imprisoned in Israel in December 2019 but was released after five months. He was also ordered to pay his victims NIS 150,000 in compensation, which is equivalent to around $43,289.

He was convicted of four fraud charges. Hayut, who posed as Simon Leviev, was also ordered to pay a fine of NIS 20,000, following a plea deal.

During his sentencing hearing, Hayut told the court that he was “sorry about everything” he had done and promised to “pay my debt to society,” the Ynet news site reported.

In December 2020, Hayut made headlines again for reportedly pretending to be a medical worker in order to get early access to the coronavirus vaccine.

