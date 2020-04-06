Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The first season of Lost Cities with Albert Lin premiered on National Geographic back in 2019.

The six-part documentary saw Albert Lin looking for forgotten places across the Colombian jungle and the Peruvian Andes, using the help of local archeologists and modern technology.

Season 1 became an instant hit with viewers who found Albert Lin’s journey across the lost cities emotional and exciting.

So, will the series return for a second outing? Let’s find out!

Will there be a season 2 of Lost Cities with Albert Lin?

National Geographic is yet to confirm if they will renew Lost Cities with Albert Lin for a second season.

The first season premiered in October 2019, with the final episode of the series broadcast in December. You can watch the programme on Disney Plus, though it’s not available in the UK just yet.

The show’s presenter Albert Lin has shared many behind-the-scenes pics from filming on location, so it’s clear that he would love to be back once filming on sites is permitted again.

Plus, one of his latest Instagram posts has the hashtag #staytuned which might be a teaser for a second series in the near future.

Fans hope for Lost Cities with Albert Lin season 2

Many viewers have already binge-watched the entire series so they want season 2 now.

We hope that the producers of the documentary won’t disappoint fans and deliver a second outing as soon as possible.

