Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Michelle Obama published her memoir in 2018, it was hard to find anyone who hadn’t read or come across Becoming.

The book flew off the shelves, as the former First Lady of the United States revealed her story in full for the first time. From her beginnings as a lawyer in Chicago to her burgeoning relationship with an enigmatic community leader Barack Obama to a Presidential campaign which saw her named as FLOTUS.

One thing that Michelle did detail was how they raised their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, in the public eye. Malia was 10 years old (born 1998) and Sasha was 7 years old (born 2001) when their father was announced as the next President of the United States. His following 8 years in office meant that both children went through their teenage years in The White House.

When Obama’s term ended in 2017, Malia was headed off to Harvard University and found herself a first love. So who is Malia Obama’s boyfriend?

Malia Obama in Becoming

Both Malia and Sasha make brief appearances in the Netflix documentary, but they had much to say when they did show up.

Malia revealed how emotional she gets when she thinks about her mother’s success. After one of her arena talks, Malia said: “You’re so good. I love you too much. I cried again.”

Malia continues:

This has demonstrated in a way — just, like, damn, those eight years weren’t for nothing, you know? You see that huge crowd out there…people are here because people really believe in love and hope and other people. And every time you guys play Stevie Wonder, I cry a little bit, I do.

Who is Malia’s boyfriend?

Malia Obama is dating 21-year-old Rory Farquharson from London. The couple have been linked since November 2017, when TMZ papped the couple together at a Harvard-Yale football game.

Rory is a fellow Harvard student. He is in the academic year above Malia, despite the fact they are the same age, as Malia took a gap year. Rory attended the British boarding school, Rugby.

He is the son of Charles and Catherine Farquharson – the chief executive of a London investment firm and an accountant, respectively. Rory’s parents are based in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

A SECRET LOVE : Can you still get Terry Donahue baseball cards?

Does Malia’s boyfriend have Instagram?

No. Neither Malia nor Rory have Instagram.

It is assumed this is out of privacy for Malia and the Obama family.

Rory did used to have a Twitter account, but it is now defunct. Before Rory deleted his Twitter, many pulled information about the Harvard student. Tatler reported that his Twitter gave a strong indication of where his politics lie; Rory retweeted a post condemning Donald Trumps “populism.”

We think Rory and Malia probably had a lot to talk about that!

WATCH BECOMING ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK