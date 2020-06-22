Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix is known for telling some of the most important, unheard stories and their latest documentary does just that.

Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen explores the representation of transgender people in Hollywood, looking at some of the most successful actors and actresses while exploring the increasing trans visibility in film and TV.

One of the featured interviewees in the Sam Fender documentary is Marquise Vilson.

So, who is Marquise? We’ve done some digging to find out more about the Netflix star.

Who is Marquise Vilson?

Marquise Vilson is an actor and activist. He is also a long-standing member, participant and leader in New York’s underground ballroom scene.

Marquise Vilson was born in 1981 making him 39 years old.

Disclosure is not the first documentary Marquise has featured in, as back in 2005 Marquise was one of the main features of The Aggressives.

In 2018 Marquise received the Octavia St. Laurent Trans Activist Award, the Masquerade Blue Print Award and was acknowledged as a Transman ICON.

Marquise Vilson’s acting career

Marquise’s first credit as an actor was in a critically-acclaimed episode of Law & Order: SVU. This was an episode which dealt with the experience of transgender people in the US military. It was

He made his New York stage debut Off-Broadway as Berta in MCC Theatre’s CHARM, and his feature film debut as Leon in Peter Hedges’ Ben Is Back opposite Lucas Hedges.

Marquise’s career is about to take off as he has roles in upcoming projects such as The Kitchen (also starring Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish), NBC’s The Blacklist, and the Netflix’s Tales of the City.

Follow Marquise on Instagram

If you want to know more about Marquise, then be sure to follow him on Instagram.

As of publication date, Marquise has over 32,000 followers.

You can find him under the handle @marquisevilson.

