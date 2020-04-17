Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Apart from original TV shows and movies, you’ll find plenty of documentaries on Netflix to get you through the quarantine period.

For instance, Tiger King and Wild Wild Country have become an instant hit with many viewers at home. If you’re after sports docuseries, the streaming giant has dropped Fittest in Dubai.

The film follows a group of athletes who test their physical and mental abilities in a four-day competition in Dubai.

One of the stars on the Netflix documentary is Mat Fraser. So, where is he now?

Who is Mat Fraser?

Mat is a 30-year-old professional athlete from Tennessee, US. He comes from a weightlifting background, though he became a CrossFit pro after an injury.

CrossFit is a fitness regimen founded by Glassman and Lauren Jenai. It combines a range of sports, including gymnastics, powerlifting and weightlifting.

Mat has been a CrossFit champion for 4 years in a row between 2015-2019 and took second place back in 2014 and 2015.

Where is Mat Fraser now?

Mat is still very much training and passionate about keeping an active lifestyle in 2020.

Following his appearance on Fittest in Dubai, Mat has been more active on social media as he regularly travels and takes part in gigs around the world.

Mat’s huge on Instagram! The Netflix star has 2 million followers at the time of writing.

You can follow him under the handle @mathewfras. On his profile, Mat has shared a link to United In Movement – a fitness challenge that aims to raise money and support businesses and individuals during the coronavirus crisis.

