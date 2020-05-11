Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Last Dance has offered viewers a unique insight to the life of Michael Jordan during his most iconic 90s season with the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls, thanks to Michael and some of the team’s other iconic stars such as Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen, won six NBA championships between 1991 and 1998 and broke the record for over 70 winning games in a season. This record stood until the Golden State Warriors won 73 games during the 2015 to 16 NBA season.

As the documentary series – which is a joint endeavour from Netflix and ESPN – focusses largely on Michael Jordan, there is plenty of footage of the basketball iconic, from the ’90s and interviews today.

One thing viewers have picked up on is that Michael Jordan is often smoking a cigar in the documentary. But what brand of cigar does Michael smoke? What are the fans saying about it?

The Last Dance viewers talk Michael’s cigar

Initially, when Michael was spotted smoking a cigar in the documentary, there were alarm bells ringing. Many people online noted that Michael’s infamous addictive personality has led him into alcoholism, drug use, gambling and cigar smoking. So his excessive cigar smoking was viewed as a concern by some of the viewership.

More alarm bells rang when viewers started to notice Michael’s yellowing eyes. There have been links made between smoking and yellowing eyes, so there’s a chance that Michael’s cigar consumption could be the root of the problem.

However, in episode 8 there was a change in tune, as viewers started to call to cite Michael’s cigar as “cool.”

One viewer tweeted: “MJ smoking a cigar in the change rooms during a finals series is such a Goat move!”

SEE ALSO: What happened to Michael Jordan’s security guard Michael Wozniak?

There’s cool. And then there’s Michael Jordan smoking a cigar with a baseball bat in full practice uniform cool. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/jF7f90ROTQ — Taylor Snyder (@Taylor_Snyder23) May 11, 2020

What cigar brand does Michael Jordan smoke?

In 2017, Michael Jordan told Cigar Aficionado magazine that his favourite brand is the Cuban Partagás Lusitania, however he likes a variety of cigars.

The Cuban Partagás Lusitania cost on average $13 each in Cuba back in 2015. It is likely the price has gone up since then.

Michael also told the magazine that he smokes 6 cigars a day and began smoking in 1991. He considered himself a daily smoker since 1993 and it looks like he isn’t quitting that habit any time soon.

THE LAST DANCE: Why does Michael Jordan have yellow eyes?

What has MJ said about his cigar smoking?

In his interview with Cigar Aficionado, Michael was filmed getting a rare box of 60-year-old Cuban cigars from the publication’s founder.

Responding to the gift, MJ said:

You know that I’m not going to waste it. I’m going to take joy and smoke every f***ing one of them.

Given Michael’s love for cigars, many of his fans have called for the basketball pro to release his own brand.

Where are the @Jumpman23 branded cigars??? — Russell Hawkins (@mudpuppy) May 4, 2020

WATCH THE LAST DANCE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK