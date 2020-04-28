Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The latest docuseries to hit Netflix, The Last Dance, has been made in collaboration with ESPN and has quickly become one of the most talked-about series on air for sports fans and non-sports fans alike.

The Last Dance takes an in-depth look into Michael Jordan’s final season playing basketball with the Chicago Bulls, as well as focussing on some of the other players such as Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen who made up the iconic 90s team.

As Michael is interviewed multiple times throughout the documentary, some viewers have noticed that his eyes are yellowing.

So, why does Michael Jordan have yellow eyes? We’ve sorted through all the theories online to find out what’s been going on with the legendary basketball player.

The Last Dance viewers notice Michael’s eyes

Given the premise of The Last Dance, viewers spend a lot of time inspecting Michael Jordan. From old footage to newer interviews, there’s a lot of Michael Jordan content to be watched. And so, it didn’t take long before viewers picked up on the fact that Michael had yellowed sclera.

Speculations flew left, right and centre, as Michael has never commented on his yellow eyes to the public.

One viewer tweeted: “Serious question – does Michael Jordan have jaundice or some type of liver disease? His eyes appear very yellow.”

What's going on with Michael Jordan's eyes? They look to have a shade of yellow. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/cXx12ziuZ4 — Ben Maller (@benmaller) April 27, 2020

Why are Michael Jordan’s eyes yellow?

Unconfirmed, but that hasn’t stopped an onslaught of speculation. This is nothing new, either, as speculations around Michael’s yellow eyes have been ongoing since the early 2000s.

The first rumour, which came after a photo emerged of Michael Jordan with rather yellowed eyes in the 2000s, was that the basketball player had some kind of liver disease. This seems to be one of the predominant suggestions online follow The Last Dance broadcast. But for the record, Michael has never announced that he has any health problem which would cause this, and there has been no word about him receiving treatment of any kind.

The predominant condition associated with yellow eyes is jaundice. A jaundice infection comes following problems with your liver’s ability to filter out bilirubin.

Jaundice can develop through natural and unnatural causes.

Michael’s yellow eyes – liver disease or alcohol problem?

Michael Jordan’s history with excessive alcohol consumption and drug taking has been well documented by the press over the years. It could then be that Michael has suffered from liver damage, which is causing the jaundice look to his eyes.

This, has gone hand in hand with another online theory which suggests that Michael’s cigar smoking has caused his eyes to yellow.

But there is also a less serious analysis of his yellowing eyes, as some have pointed out Michael’s slightly yellowed sclera could just be a genetic trait or from age.

WATCH THE LAST DANCE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK