Who is Mike Cockrell on Moonshiners? Fans question if he got arrested!











Mike Cockrell regularly features on Discovery’s Moonshiners, as the partner of Tennessee Shine Company. So, who is he? Meet him here…

The most recent episode, which follows the lives of illegally produced distilled beverage Moonshine, focused on Mike and Jerry’s site.

Now that we have seen him in his career environment, fans are wondering what else there is to know him, such as who his fiancee is.

We found Mike on social media, and found out all about his company and background. Keep reading to get to know the Moonshiner.

Who is Mike Cockrell?

Mike is a Moonshiner and partner of Tennessee Shine Company.

Nicknamed “Moonshiner Mike”, he lives in Sevierville, Tennessee, and originally grew up Mize, Mississipi.

He previously went to Mize High School, in Mississippi, and now regularly appears on Moonshiners alongside Jerry Benson.

Mike is also a husband and father to his daughter.

Did Mike get arrested on Moonshiners?

As far as we know, Mike did not get arrested

As of now, no official confirmation on any of the cast members being arrested has been released.

However, some of the names that have been tossing around on social media by viewers are Mark Ramsay and Eric “Digger” Manes.

Some fans have questioned whether Mike got arrested, and thought that him and Jerry were being “set up”.

Several viewers also thought Mark and Eric should inform Mike what was going on, as they might be getting busted.

Mike Cockrell: Tennessee Shine Company

The company Mike works for is based at four sites across Tennessee, including Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Wears Valley.

At the Sevierville site, they offer a Moonshine tour, which gives visitors a run-through of their history, plus tasting. Mike encourages people to visit!

He recently visited the Gatlinburg location for a meet-and-greet.

It uses family recipes and a tradition of small-batch distilling to give their Moonshine and Whiskey the same attention to detail as their ancestors.

There’s several unique flavours of Moonshine on offer, such as:

Small Batch Corn Whisky

Big Orange Dreamsicle

Cotton Candy

Dream Cream

Butterscotch

Salted Caramel

Tennessee Shine Company also offer moon pie creams, such as chocolate, strawberry, mint chocolate, coconut, pumpkin spice, banana, keylime, pina colada, big orange dreamsicle, nanner puddin, and many, many more!

Who is Mike Cockrell’s fiancee?

Jenna Hurst

Mike and Jenna are currently engaged.

She strongly supports her fiance Mike’s endeavours, such as his work for Tennessee Shine Company.

The couple got engaged in July 2014, and both live in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Jenna is originally from Monroeville, Ohio, and previously went to Sevier County High School.

