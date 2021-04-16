Wahl Street: How to buy Municipal clothing - Mark Wahlberg's fashion line explored!











Actor Mark Wahlberg has brought out a new documentary series, and viewers have instantly been drawn to his Municipal clothing firm…

The HBO Max series follows the reality of Mark’s businesses, and how they have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of those companies is Municipal Clothing, which Mark proudly promotes on Wahl Street through several of his outfits.

So, we found out how to get our hands on some Municipal Clothing, and explored the actor’s fashion line in depth.

Screenshot: Wahl Street | Official Trailer | HBO Max YouTube

What is Municipal Clothing?

It is a sports clothing brand run by Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.

The co-founders, who have been partners for more than two decades, were inspired to launch the brand by public playgrounds, fields and blacktops.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Focused on sports and competition items, it offers both men and women clothing, from t-shirts and tracksuit bottoms, to long-sleeves and shorts.

Underwear, headwear, hats, beanies and jackets are also available, to name just a few items. The entire brand heavily focuses on sports utility gear.

#WahlStreet is well worth a watch! — Luke Thomas Morris (@Morris0132) April 16, 2021

LAST CHANCE U BASKETBALL: We found KJ Allen on Instagram!

Municipal clothing: How to buy

Those who want to buy any Municipal items can head to the store’s online website, which regularly has a sale available.

The store’s HQ is based at 3172 Lionshead Ave. Carlsbad, CA 92010, but all pieces of clothing are required to be bought online.

Head to the top left button which says ‘Shop’, where a drop-down selection for all its different items will be shown.

Click on the category you are looking for, such as t-shirts, hoodies, or polos, for example, where it will allow you to browse those items.

Any items that you wish to buy can be clicked on and added to your basket, where you will be asked to pay and enter your details, and order the items.

Cost-wise, hoodies usually cost $78, while t-shirts tend to start at $48.

@markwahlberg enjoyed #wahlstreet so much!

It hit home for me as a small business owner and of multiple concepts in the past.

Wish you the best!

Remember: pic.twitter.com/GNdAH14nar — Amy (@AmyNKBelle) April 16, 2021

STREET OUTLAWS: Why did Big Chief and Shawn split?

What is Mark Wahlberg’s net worth?

$350 million

With several businesses, from Wahlburgers, to clothing brand Municipal, and a successful acting career, it’s no secret that he is wealthy.

In 2020, Mark reportedly took home $58 million, and was named the highest paid actor in the world by Forbes, just three years before.

The entrepreneur, investor and entertainment producer said that he is working on businesses that he is passionate about.

WATCH WAHL STREET ON HBO MAX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK