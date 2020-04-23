Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Apart from original TV shows and reality programmes, Netflix has invested in many documentaries over the last few years.

Following the massive success of Tiger King and The Last Dance, many have used the lockdown period to catch up with other docu-series on the streaming platform.

Singer Nicky Jam stars in Nicky Jam: El Ganador, mini-series that focuses on his life from childhood in Puerto Rico to his career as an international music star.

In the documentary, we get to know the background of Nicky, as well as his mother, father and sister.

Who is Nicky Jam?

Nicky, 39, is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

At the age of around 8, Nicky moved to Barrio Obrero, Puerto Rico with his father José Rivera and sister Stephanie. He spent his early years on the island where he got interested in rap and reggaeton music.

He gained popularity as a singer in Puerto Rico and his career kicked on after meeting idol and fellow music star Daddy Yankee.

But Nicky’s path to a successful music career hasn’t been easy as he struggled from drug misuse, family trauma and bad influence from an early age.

Who is Nicky Jam’s mother?

Nicky’s mother is Ysabel Caminero Madera and is Dominican. She and Nicky’s father got a divorce at the time when they moved to Puerto Rico.

In an interview with Vibe, Nicky candidly opened up about his family and revealed how much he’s missed his mother during his upbringing. He said:

He said: “I lost my mom. My mom wasn’t with me. In my mind, I was abandoned by her since I was eight-years-old.” Nicky added:

I thought, ‘Why am I going to take care of myself? My dad didn’t handle his drug problems. My mom did drugs too, so why not me?’ I mean, I had drugs all around me, and the foundation of everything is your home. It’s your family.

Nicky Jam’s wife

Nicky’s ex-wife is Colombian model Angélica Cruz.

The two tied the knot in 2018 but got a divorce just a year later in 2019. They had a lavish wedding in Medellín with guests like movie star Vin Diesel and J Balvin.

Nicky is in a relationship with model Cydney Moreau now.

WATCH NICKY JAM: EL GANADOR ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK