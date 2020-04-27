Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Music star Nicky Jam stars in the gripping documentary series Nicky Jam: El Ganador on Netflix.

In the docu-series, the singer opens up about his childhood, taking viewers through his upbringing in Puerto Rico, childhood traumas and the rough environment he grew up in.

The documentary tells the emotional story of one who starts from nothing but comes out as a winner, on top of the charts and with millions of fans across the world.

So, what’s Nicky Jam’s net worth?

Nicky Jam in Nicky Jam: El Ganador

The Netflix series documents Nicky Jam’s life, from his rough childhood to a successful music career now. Nicky moved to Puerto Rico with his father and sister after his parents got a divorce.

His upbringing hasn’t been easy since he was surrounded by crime, drugs and a bad environment. In addition, Nicky’s family struggled with drug misuse too which meant that the singer was exposed to drugs from an early age.

But his passion for music took him through a rehabilitation process and self-improvement journey, coming out stronger than before and reaching the top of the charts.

Nicky Jam’s net worth

Nicky Jam’s estimated net worth in 2020 is $5-10 million.

His career kicked off after he moved to Medellin, Colombia. Since the start of his music career, Nicky has released six albums, reaching Billboard Hot 100 with his song ‘X’.

He reached another milestone when he performed ‘Live It Up’ at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In addition, he also made cameo appearances in the 2017 movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Bad Boys for Life.

