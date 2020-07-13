BBC Two is back with another hard-hitting documentary, exploring the Iraq War and rise of ISIS from civilians who experienced it head-on.

Unlike most documentaries about modern Iraq, Once Upon a Time in Iraq isn’t explored through the lens of politicians and policymakers. Instead, it speaks with people who lived through the US war, be they civilians, journalists or soldiers.

But who is the narrator of this new documentary? Find out who provides the VoiceOver for Once Upon a Time in Iraq here.

Who is the Once Upon a Time in Iraq narrator ?

Andy Serkis

The narrator of BBC’s Once Upon a Time in Iraq is British actor Andy Serkis.

Andy, 56, is best known for his work as a performance capture actor. His most iconic role is undoubtedly as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise. But Andy has also found fame in Planet of the Apes series as leading chimpanzee Caesar. More recently, Andy Serkis has taken to directing, but that hasn’t stopped him appearing on screen; he appeared in 2018’s Black Panther.

Andy Serkis talks BBC documentary

Andy Serkis has taken to Twitter to discuss his role in the creation of Once Upon a Time in Iraq.

On Monday, July 13th, he tweeted: “Hi all, please watch ‘Once upon a time in Iraq’ an extremely powerful documentary, starting tonight on @BBCTwo & @BBCiPlayer about the war that defined our generation as told NOT by politicians, but by civilians, soldiers and journalists those who lived at the centre of it.”

Andy continued to write:

I was honoured to narrate it not least because it was my father’s homeland and I spent some of my childhood there. Despite mass global protests this catastrophic war went ahead illegally and has had dire consequences for millions of innocent people. This is a tribute to them. – A

Andy’s father, Clement Serkis is of Armenian heritage but was born in Iraq.

How to watch Once Upon a Time in Iraq

The first episode will start on BBC Two on Monday, July 13th at 9 pm.

There will be five episodes in this series. They will each be available to stream after they have broadcast.

Episodes will air every Monday at 9 pm, meaning the series will conclude on Monday, August 10th.

