Who is Dr. Orna Guralnik? Couples' Therapy star's family and costs explored!











Struggling relationships have turned to Dr. Orna Guralnik for help, as seen on Showtime’s series Couples Therapy. So, who is the expert?

Four couples are closely followed by cameras, as they take on more than six months of weekly treatment from psychoanalyst Orna.

Participants, who all come from New York City and its surrounding areas, share the troubles of their relationships in the hopes that she can help.

So, who is Dr. Orna Guralnik? She may often help couples, but is she in a relationship herself and who are her family? Let’s explore her career.

Who is Orna Guralnik?

Dr. Orna Guralnik is a psychoanalyst and clinical psychologist from Israel, who is seen working with couples on Couples’ Therapy.

Based in New York City, she is on faculty at NYU PostDoctoral Institute for Psychoanalysis and at NIP (National Institute for the Psychotherapies).

This is where she teaches courses on the trans-generational transmission of trauma, socio-politics/ideology and psychoanalysis, and on dissociation.

She is also co-founder of the Center for the Study of Dissociation and Depersonalization at the Mount Sinai Medical School.

Orna wanted to have a career in the film industry, having gone to Tel Aviv University, but got a Ph.D. at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine instead.

Orna Guralnik: Family

Orna is a mother-of-two to son Jasper and daughter Ruby.

According to her Facebook page, she is also an auntie to nephew Lael.

She may often guide couples through their relationships, which has left people wondering if she is married, but it looks like she is single.

It is possible that she may keep her relationship private, as therapists are usually expected to keep their personal lives separate from sessions.

The trauma psychoanalyst is also a dog mom to Nico, an Alaskan Klee Kai.

Orna Guralnik: Therapy costs

Orna’s couples’ therapy has no cost for 15 to 20 sessions

The renowned psychoanalyst’s sessions do not have a charge.

Any couples interested can apply for the next season of the show here, where they can get 15 to 20 therapy sessions for free.

Her clinic is based at 270 Lafayette St Ste 1209, New York, NY 10012.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Orna Guralnik, call (212) 219-2917.

