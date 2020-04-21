Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Netflix has dropped the highly-anticipated docu-series The Last Dance.

Starring basketball legend Michael Jordan, the documentary focuses on Chicago Bulls between 1997–1998. And since its initial premiere on ESPN, The Last Dance has already reached its spot at Netflix’s top 10.

The mini-series combines footage from previous games and interview with several stars from the sports industry, including Patrick Ewing and Dennis Rodman.

In fact, after watching The Last Dance, basketball fans across the globe reminisced about their first Patrick Ewing’s shoes.

Who is Patrick Ewing?

Patrick Ewing is a former basketball player, who was born in Jamaica.

For a big part of his career, the basketball star played for New York Knicks, though he was also part of Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.

Patrick has had an extensive 18-year-career for the NBA and scooped the title of the 16th greatest college player of all time by ESPN. On top of that, the basketball player won two Olympic gold medals as part of the 1984 and 1992 United States men’s Olympic basketball teams.

Patrick retired from his basketball career back in 2003 and has been the head coach of Georgetown Hoyas since 2017.

Patrick Ewing: Shoe brand

Patrick founded Ewing Athletics back in 1989. He became the first basketball star to have his own shoe brand.

The first model Patrick wore was the Rebound during the 1989 season, but the first main release from his brand became the 33 HI. This model has gone on to become a best-seller in New York City, becoming a favorite shoe across Europe and Asia too.

In fact, to honour this particular shoe, the company recently released the 33 HI 2.0 which has some serious retro vibes of the original model.

Fans share memories of Patrick Ewing’s shoes

After watching The Last Dance on Netflix, many viewers have taken to Twitter to share fond memories of their first Patrick Ewing’s shoes.

One fan wrote: “Patrick Ewing!! I remember begging my mom for his shoes,” while another one added: “I had a pair of Patrick Ewing shoes.”

Been my hero since he hit the winning shot against Georgetown and Patrick Ewing in the NCAA finals. Wore his shoes… baller in my blood. Very upsetting. 😢 — Doug Lawrie (@FocusGolfGroup) April 21, 2020

