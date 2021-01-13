Raphael Rowe's net worth revealed - how much does the World's Toughest Prisons host make?











As Raphael Rowe continues to explore prisons around the world in the latest of the Netflix series, viewers are wondering how much he earns.

The host of Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons has chosen to relive his experience as a prisoner, after being wrongfully convicted in 1990.

Raphael visits prisons around the world, with the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa featured in season 5.

So what is Raphael Rowe’s net worth? How much does he earn?

Why was Raphael Rowe in prison?

Raphael was wrongfully convicted in 1990 for a murder and a series of aggravated robberies as part of the M25 Three

He spent 12 years in prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and aggravated robbery.

The host was later released in 2000, having maintained his innocence. This was when a second appeal against his conviction was successful.

Raphael was initially jailed at HM Prison Wormwood Scrubs.

What does Raphael Rowe do for a living?

He is a British broadcast journalist and presenter

Raphael is a reporter on BBC One’s The One Show and Sunday Morning Live.

He is also well-known as the host on Netflix’s Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons, and has led the show since season 2.

Raphael also hosts his own podcast Second Chance.

What is Raphael Rowe’s net worth?

£541.4k

According to Company Check, Raphael has a net worth of over £541,000.

Reports state he has built up this amount through his journalism career.

According to PayScale, a BBC employee earns an average of £36K a year. However, the average annual pay can range from up to £53,795.

He also earns a salary from Netflix, for which the salary is unknown. Some hosts for the streaming platform have earned around $12 million, with can be separated into at $2 million an episode, according to Observer!

