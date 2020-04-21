Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Michael Jordan solidified his name in the basketball ‘Hall of Fame’ when he helped the Chicago Bulls win six consecutive NBA titles. You could say that, in the 90s, Jordan was one of – if not the – most famous people in the world. With his own brand of Nike trainers worn all across the world, appearances in every basketball game, and with starring roles in the likes of Space Jam, Michael Jordan was at the height of his success.

It’s no wonder, then, that documentary crews have finally turned their attention to Jordan and his legacy with the Chicago Bulls with the brand new series, The Last Dance.

This docuseries launched to ESPN on Sunday, April 19th and launched on Netflix one day later. Just a couple of days post-release, The Last Dance has proven itself to be a critical and commercial success.

But just what are the TV ratings for The Last Dance?

The Last Dance: TV ratings

The first two episodes of the ten-part series launched on Sunday, April 19th to an American viewership on ESPN.

This debut broke records for the sports network, as they raked in an average of 6.1 million viewers on Sunday night, as CNN reports.

Already, The Last Dance has become the most-watched documentary in ESPN history.

The Last Dance was a particular success with 18 to 49-year-olds, as they made up 3.5 million (57%) of the audience. And surprise, surprise: the majority of the viewership came from Chicago!

SEE ALSO : What is Scottie Pippen’s net worth today?

ESPN says its Michael Jordan film, #TheLastDance, was company's most-watched doc ever, averaging 6.1 million viewers. Sunday night's Episode 1 averaged 6.3 million viewers. Episode 2 averaged 5.8 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 20, 2020

The Last Dance on Netflix

For viewers outside of the US, the series will air on Netflix. However, unlike their usual format of dropping all episodes to the streaming service at once, this series will be released periodically.

On Monday, April 20th, just two episodes of The Last Dance were released to Netflix. Already, they have been gobbled up by sports and non-sports fans alike, who are patiently waiting for the next instalment.

The Last Dance is proving to be a critical success at home and oversees, as it has racked up five-star reviews from British publications and is trending at No. 3 on Netflix UK.

The reviews are in!

Not only has The Last Dance proven to be a hit with viewers and publications, the docuseries currently holds 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 9.7 on IMDb.

This latter score trumps any of the sports docuseries already listed on IMBb, such as QB1: Beyond the Lights, Basketball or Nothing, and Last Chance U.

It’s no surprise they scored high with Jordan on board.

WATCH THE LAST DANCE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK