University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ross Kemp has made all kinds of documentaries over the years, since he made the switch from soap actor to journalistic hard man, but none of his documentaries have caused as much a stir as Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline.

The two-part docuseries is launching on Thursday, April 16th despite thousands of Ofcom complaints and requests that ITV pull the series. It will air at 8.30 pm.

On the NHS Frontline takes a look at what NHS staff of all areas have to deal with as they continue fighting the coronavirus pandemic. It will allows the cameras and Ross access to the devastating realities of what is occurring all around the country and the rest of the world.

Even before the docuseries aired it caused controversy, and sparked even more following its broadcast. Here’s what happened after the series aired.

Ross Kemp takes on the front line

The 55-year-old former soap star headed to Milton Keynes University Hospital to see the reality of NHS staff working on the front line of the pandemic.

Although after news of the programme sparked concerns, Milton Keynes hospital responded to reassure viewers that a complete risk assessment was carried out before filming was green lit.

The hospital announced: “After discussions with NHS England, we believed it was important to give a mainstream media outlet controlled access to the hospital so that the public could be informed and reassured about the response of hospitals to COVID-19.”

THE INNOCENCE FILES : What happened to Levon Brooks?

ITV viewers split over Ross Kemp documentary

One of the main issues of controversy was that Ross Kemp and his crew were wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) which the NHS staff so desperately need.

One viewer tweeted in response to the doc: “Unbelievably stupid to go around a hospital at this time. We don’t need a film crew to show us how difficult the nhs staff have it. Totally wrong”

But there were some on the counter, claiming that it was not wrong as the crew supplied their own equipment and nothing was being taken from the NHS staff. A viewer commented on Twitter: “What a bloke Ross Kemp is, bringing his own PPE with him so he doesn’t use any NHS resources and leaving it behind so it can be used by hospital staff. He’s got balls to even be there.”

SEE ALSO : Re-live Carole Baskin’s wedding photos from Tiger King

Totally get the criticism about #RossKemp frontline programme, I actually get both sides. It’s hard for people that haven’t been able to see loved ones but on the other side, it shows the morons amoungst us just how serious this is and need to stay home ! #onthenhsfrontline — Lee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LA_71_) April 16, 2020

WATCH ROSS KEMP: ON THE NHS FRONTLINE FROM THURSDAY, APRIL 16TH ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK