Where is Ruby from On Pointe now? Updates on Disney Plus cast in December 2020











Fans of Disney’s On Pointe are starting to wonder where dancing star Ruby is now, as well as the other cast members…

On Pointe sees a group of budding dancers dance and train for The Nutcracker at NYC Ballet, founded by artistic director George Balanchine.

The ballet group’s home is at the Lincoln Centre and its affiliated training academy The School of American Ballet.

So where is Ruby now? Where are all the dancers in 2020?

Ruby

Ruby Lister is an advanced student at the School of American Ballet.

She received a Lincoln Center Honors for Eleven Rising Talents in 2019.

Now 16, Ruby currently trains daily in the most advanced level while pursuing academic studies at NYC’s Professional Performing Arts School.

As she was born into a family of musicians, Lister enjoys playing piano and drums when she’s not dancing.

You can follow Ruby on her photography Instagram at @ruby_list.

Dominika

Dominika Afanasenkov, now 16, grew up training at Patel Conservatory and Next Generation Ballet.

She got a scholarship at the School of American Ballet.

Next Generation Ballet’s artistic director Philip Neal told Tampa Bay Times that he is “certain” Dominika will end up in a major ballet company.

Taela

Taela Rose Graff, 16, continues to be a student at the School of American Ballet, and attends Professional Children’s School.

She is also a gymnastic YouTuber and founder of Unica Dancewear.

Gabbie

Gabrielle Marchese is continuing her ballet lessons on Zoom.

She is now 12, and said she usually spends more time at the School of American Ballet than at home.

Gabbie’s dream is to eventually work for City Ballet.

Zoe

Zoe Bliss Magnussen is an apprentice at NYC Ballet.

The now 18-year-old is loved up with boyfriend and student CJ Boustany.

She recently was in recovery from a minor injury but plans to join Zoom classes run by School of American Ballet and NYC Ballet when it is healed.

