Deadliest Catch: Who is Scott Campbell Jr? Daughters, wife and age of fisherman!











Scott Campbell Jr is known for starring on The Discovery Channel’s dangerous fishing series Deadliest Catch. Let’s get to know him better…

The show follows crab fishermen who work on the Bering Sea, during the Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing seasons.

With several deadly dangers along the way, the docuseries brings to light the risks that those on the fleet experience while fishing.

So, who is Scott Campbell Jr? Who are his family and what’s his age?

Screenshot: Scott Campbell Jr, Rivalry Renewed: The Wizard vs the Seabrooke | Deadliest Catch, Discovery YouTube

Who is Scott Campbell Jr?

Scott Campbell Jr is the captain of F/V Seabrooke on Deadliest Catch, where he leads the crew and works as a second-generation crab fisherman.

He is also the co-author of Giving the Finger: Risking It All to Fish the World’s Deadliest Sea alongside Jim Ruland.

Scott began his life as a fisherman following his father Scott Campbell Sr.’s footsteps, and struggled to gain his own reputation as a captain.

Originally from Wala Wala, Washington, he is now described as “one of the best fishermen working the waters today”.

Note that Scott didn’t tell the group about his cod fishing intel but gladly agreed to this alliance. #DeadliestCatch — John Goins (@Johnkgoins) April 21, 2021

Scott Campbell Jr: Age

Scott is 45 years old

Born on April 15, 1974, Scott is currently in his 40s.

Known as “Junior”, he grew up as the only kid in the family, and followed his father on his fishing expeditions.

His father was the man who taught Scott all the dos and don’ts of fishing.

When trouble hits, will a new greenhorn call it quits?



A new #DeadliestCatch starts NOW on @discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus! pic.twitter.com/UTprz5ltPX — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) April 28, 2021

Scott Campbell Jr: Daughters and wife

Scott has divorced and re-married the same woman three times. She is called Lisa Campbell, who he has two daughters with, Trinidy and Stormee.

The couple are now happily married and living in Meridian, Idaho.

He also has a granddaughter called Rainee, who he often takes fishing on the water – and generally hangs out with!

