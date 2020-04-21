Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The latest docuseries to join the ranks of Netflix’s greats takes a deep dive into the world of basketball, with a specific focus on Michael Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

But Netflix has described this docuseries as “the unfiltered story of the Chicago Bulls dynasty,” as it also takes a look at some of the teams legends such as Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen.

Now, for those who aren’t as clued up on basketball, the name Scottie Pippen might not sound familiar. However, he was in fact Michael Jordan’s right-hand man throughout the winning seasons and had a significant impact on the Chicago Bulls team, helping them win six NBA championships. But not without controversy, as Scottie was majorly underpaid by his team leading to many a contract dispute and his inevitable departure from the Chicago Bulls.

So, what is Scottie Pippen’s net worth today?

Scottie Pippen on The Last Dance

Finances were discussed from the outset of The Last Dance episode 2, as footage from an NBA finals press conference on June 3rd, 1997 sees a journalist asking Scottie about the fact he was underpaid.

The journalist asks: “You’re very underpaid though, as one of the top players. What do you think you value is?” To which Scottie interrupts to say: “My day will come.”

Scottie Pippen helped the Bulls to their first ever NBA title in 1991, with second-best figures in the team behind Michael Jordan and Horace Grant. However, in comparison to those two, Scottie was paid less than he was owed as Scottie was signed on a rookie contract. Scottie Pippen never made over $4 million a year during the Bulls’ six title runs, in contrast to Michael Jordan who was earning over $33 million per year during the 1997-98 season.

I had no idea Scottie Pippen was THIS criminally underpaid in his career with the Bulls. The biggest of yikes. Sheeeesh. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JMOAfp77TL — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) April 20, 2020

What did Michael Jordan say about Scottie Pippen?

When Michael was asked about his teammates salary on The Last Dance, Michael said:

It was embarrassing because he was maybe the No. 2 player in the NBA. His value was immense.

But at the time, Michael thought differently and even admitted he called Scottie “selfish” for asking for more money. As you can imagine, this didn’t go down to well with viewers on The Last Dance, who quickly called out this comment on Twitter.

What is Scottie Pippen’s net worth?

Currently, Scottie Pippen’s net worth is estimated to be between $30 and $50 million.

In comparison to Michael Jordan, who Forbes estimate to be worth $2.1 billion, this is a pretty shocking contrast.

But Scottie’s wife Larsa – a model and bestie of Kim Kardashian-West – was quick to point out that the Pippen family have been ok from his basketball career earnings. She posted on Monday, April 20th an article which revealed Scottie’s career earned him $109,192,430!

We think they’re probably doing ok…

Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020

