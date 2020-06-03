Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix can always be relied upon for thoughtful, insightful programming. Their latest venture Spelling the Dream proves no different.

The documentary follows a group of highly talented kids on their way to the May 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Cast your mind back to 1999, when Jeffrey Blitz created Spellbound. This Oscar-nominated documentary set the stage for Spelling the Dream, following the action of the 1999 Scripps contest. The Spelling Bee has grown massively in popularity since 1999, with the later rounds of the competition now broadcast on ESPN.

In Netflix’s documentary, Spelling the Dream has one standout star in particular: Akash Vukoti.

Akash not only wowed with his insanely impressive ability to spell, but with his own tales of success aged just 11 years old. So, we thought it best to find out more about Akash. Here is everything you need to know about the Spelling the Dream star!

Who is Akash Vukoti?

Akash Vukoti is a spelling prodigy and TV personality. He was born in Rockville, Maryland on May 29th, 2009.

Akash gained public attention when in 2016, he was the first-ever first grader to make it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He was just 6 years old at the time.

But despite this being an impressive achievement at such a young age, Akash already had a number of achievements under his belt. Akash had competed in his first spelling bee at the age of 2, was inducted to America’s Mensa at the age of 3 and was a Davidson Young Scholar by 5.

This track record of success meant that Akash had many eyes on him. He even made some appearances on TV shows and was interviewed around the world by the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Harvey and even on Australia’s The Morning Show.

Akash on Dancing with the Stars

In 2018, Akash was named as one of the celebrities competing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

He was partnered with Kamri Peterson and they placed 7th in the competition. British-Japanese skateboarder Sky Brown took the crown along with her partner JT Church.

Viewers fell in love with Akash when he performed on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, and fell even more with his impressive appearance on Spelling the Dream.

Akash Vukoti on Spelling the Dream

Akash’s whole family appears on Spelling the Dream to explore his success in the spelling world. His parents Chandrakala and Krishna are originally from Andhra Pradesh but later moved to America.

They also have an elder daughter called Amrita, who is seen on Spelling the Dream. She is also a spelling star and is a Mensa member.

You can follow Akash on Twitter under the handle @akashvukoti for his latest updates.

