Spelling the Dream, Sam Rega’s insightful documentary into the world of competitive spelling bees, has finally launched to Netflix on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The new documentary, like Jeffrey Blitz’s Oscar-nominated Spellbound, follows the competitors at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Although Spelling the Dream has a huge cast of teachers, family members and intellectuals, it is the kids who are the real stars.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know the cast of top spellers here – meet the genius kids!

Spelling the Dream: Cast

Akash Vukoti

Ashrita Gandhari

Shourav Dasari

Tejas Muthusamy

Also featured in the documentary are Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fareed Zakaria, Hari Kondabolu, Kevin Negandhi and Nupur Lala. They all offer their commentary on Scripps and the children competing.

Get to know the Spelling the Dream cast better – Akash

Akash Vukoti is the cast member who has already had a touch of fame prior to Spelling the Dream.

The 11-year-old spelling champ from Maryland began aged just 2 years old. He even made it into Mensa at the age of 5!

Akash was the first-ever first grader to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. This impressive record resulted in talk show appearances around the world and a stint on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

Ashrita

Ashrita Gandhari is a 13-year-old from North Andover, Massachusetts. She was also one of the eight winners of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She competed when she was 11 years old.

In the documentary, Ashrita is presented as a newcomer and called “a speller to watch.”

Ashrita has since been continuing with her middle school studies and there’s no word on where she’s at in 2020.

Shourav

Shourav Dasari was 14 years old when he competed in the Bee. This is the eldest you can be to compete in the Scripps Spelling Bee.

He is from Spring, Texas.

Now 17, Shourav runs a paid spelling bee prep service called SpellPundit. He runs it with his sister and fellow spelling competitor Shobha. SpellPundit charges a $600 annual fee which provides you with a list of words used in spelling bees. This is Shourav’s method of training for the spelling bees, as we saw in the documentary.

Tejas

Tejas, now 17, competed in spelling bees for the last time in 2017. He had competed four years running.

Now he coaches students in spelling nationwide and hosts a spelling bee in his hometown of Glen Allen, Virginia.

