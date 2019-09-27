University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A brand new series of Stacey Dooley’s investigations landed on the W channel on Wednesday, September 4th and this time around she’s looking into families across Britain with a rather unusual family set-up.

So far, Stacey has met all kinds of families from a ‘throuple’ in an open relationship to a YouTube famous family of six – plus their six pooches!

Episode 4 (Wednesday, September 25th) of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over saw Stacey meet up with a family whose cage-fighting son already has a decade of experience under his belt!

Here’s everything you need to know about Kyle Sumner, including his MMA record.

Who is Kyle Sumner?

Kyle is a 14-year-old from Preston who is training to become a cage fighter. He started at the age of four and has gone on to become a champion.

Kyle is the son of Craig and Lindsey Sumner and he also has three other siblings, two sisters and a brother.

He lives a rather unconventional life, as he is home-schooled for just ten hours a week and dedicates the rest of his time to mixed martial arts (MMA) training.

Kyle’s training schedule sees him training for two hours a day, between four and five days per week.

Kyle on Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over

As one would imagine, upon hearing a 14-year-old only dedicates ten hours to school and spends the rest of his time cage fighting, there was a lot of finger-wagging at the Sumners.

One viewer Tweeted: “I just cannot imagine allowing my children to get into the fighting profession and actively encourage them to be in that industry. It is sickening to watch these children fighting.”

But, as Stacey Dooley discovered while staying with them, MMA has transformed Kyle’s life. And viewers were also convinced watching the documentary.

Kyle admittedly did not conform or enjoy mainstream schooling. Craig Sumner said that without MMA, Kyle would have had no way of channeling his “inner anger” and would have most likely ended up “in jail.”

He continued:

Kyle would 100 per cent either be getting arrested every night on the streets, he would be drinking, he would be smoking, he would be smoking weed.

Last nights #StaceyDooleySleepsOver was so interesting. Genuinely thought I’d dislike the family & feel it was a case of Dad living through son. But I loved them and if more teenagers had something disciplined like this to focus on, I believe we’d have less crime. — Kelly Pinnell (@Unicorn_Quack) September 26, 2019

What is Kyle’s MMA record?

From Kyle’s Instagram, we can see that his record is 9-0-1.

This means he’s had 9 wins, 0 losses and 1 draw.

He is a strawweight at 115 lbs, which is 52.2 kg.

Following Kyle on Insta @kylesumner_ is the best way to keep up to date with his latest progress.

