Swamp People: Are Ronnie and Ashley together? Fans have questions!

The reality of the Louisiana hunting season is captured on camera, before it is all showcased to fans on this Sky History docuseries.

Each 30-day hunting season involves a crew of alligator hunters, with Ronnie and Ashley being a team who head out to the swamp for work.

Since they’ve been an on-screen pair, viewers have wondered if they are together. So, what is the deal? Are they a couple? Keep reading to find out…

Screenshot: Swamp People: Ronnie and Ashley, Ronnie’s Got Alligator Trouble After He Drops the Gun (Season 10) | History YouTube

Who are Ronnie and Ashley?

Ronnie Adams is one of Swamp People’s recognisable characters. He’s 6 ft 5 and weighs a total of 260 lbs.

The History star comes from Violet, Louisiana. However, it’s unclear exactly how old he is. We can guess that he’s around 50 years old.

A 2020 report from TVstarbio suggests Ronnie is “in his mid-50s”. According to his Facebook page, Ronnie celebrates his birthday on February 14th.

Ashley “Dead Eye” Jones, who is thought to be in her mid-30s, is a mom-of-three who is passionate about hunting, especially wild hogs.

She got her nickname “Dead Eye” for her incredible shot, and has previously won a gator tag in the lottery.

Ronnie was so impressed with her skills that he asked Ashley to hunt on his gator boat one season!

Are Ronnie and Ashley in a relationship?

No, Ashley ‘Dead-Eye’ Jones and Ronnie are not together

It was Ronnie that introduced Ashley to Swamp People, however, she’s married to someone else. Ashley and Ronnie are just friends.

He affectionately calls her “Che”, which means ‘friend’ or ‘bro’.

Ashley joined Swamp People in 2018 and she often takes to Facebook to share photos of herself and her husband on date nights, and the odd selfie.

Ashley and Robbie: Who are they married to?

Ashley is married to Chad Jones, an attorney with his own law firm based in Ridgeland, in Mississippi.

Robbie is a father to three daughters, and engaged to his fiancé Jen Smith.

He and Jen got engaged in 2019 and, by the looks of Facebook, they’re a very happy couple. Jen and Ronnie often take to Facebook to share photos of their family, their hunting trips and couples’ photos together.

On the other hand, Ashley and Chad have three children. She writes in her Facebook bio that she’s a “Jesus loving wife and mama”.

