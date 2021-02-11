Swamp People: Who is Ashley Jones? Net worth of History star explored!











Ashley Jones is one of several alligator hunters whose journeys are followed on a History series. So what is her net worth?

Swamp People showcases what life is really like for Louisiana locals working in the alligator hunting industry, in a 30-day period.

Ashley is seen alongside several other cast members, such as Troy and Chase Landry, who she searches the swamp with.

So who is Ashley Jones? What is her net worth?

Who is Ashley Jones?

Ashley “Dead Eye” Jones, who is thought to be in her mid-30s, is a mom-of-three who is passionate about hunting, especially wild hogs.

She got her nickname “Dead Eye” for her incredible shot, and has previously won a gator tag in the lottery.

Ronnie was so impressed with her skills that he asked Ashley to hunt on his gator boat one season!

The Swamp People star had depression following a miscarriage, but reportedly was saved by deer hunting, which improved her life.

Ashley is married to attorney Chad Jones, based in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

What is Ashley Jones’ net worth?

$50,000

She is reportedly earning $500 per episode of Swamp People.

Ashley has been part of the alligator-hunting series since 2018, meaning she is thought to have made over $30,000 so far.

Her husband Chad, who also enjoys hunting, is thought to make around $120,000 a month in his attorney role.

Meet Ashley Jones on social media

Ashley regularly shares updates of her time on the swamp online.

In her Twitter bio, she says she “hunts or fishes every day”, adding that: “If that’s not what I’m doing, it’s what I’d rather be doing.”

The Swamp People star also prides herself on being the “best wife in the world with 3 great kids”.

She is mostly active on Facebook, where she shares updates on Swamp People, her husband’s passion for NFL or time spent with her family!

Ashley currently has more than 22,600 followers on Facebook.

