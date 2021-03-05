Who is the Swamp People narrator? Voice heard on Halo and League of Legends!











As a group of Louisiana hunters look through a swamp for alligators to catch, a voice is heard. Here is who narrates Swamp People…

The twelfth season of the History show brings back the 30-day hunting season, as residents preserve their way of life in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Troy, Pickle and Little Willie, amongst several others, regularly allow cameras to follow them as they hunt – with a particular narrator overheard.

So, who is the Swamp People narrator? We found out all about him!

Who is the Swamp People narrator?

Pat Duke

Show narrator Pat Duke is now a Los Angeles resident, but originally grew up in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pat auditioned for the Swamp People narrator role as part of a large amount of auditions he was recording in LA one day.

He’s even been allowed to change the script whenever he feels the words do not sound southern enough.

Pat told nola.com:

I’ll tell you this, the New Yorkers were pretty rough on me for the whole first season, making me re-do stuff because to their ears I was too Southern. Their negative attitudes changed dramatically the second year because they had a “runaway hit” on their hands. Suddenly, I could speak any way I wanted to.

Where else have we heard Pat Duke?

If any gamers watch Swamp People, they may have recognised Pat’s voice.

That’s because he has been the voiceover for games HALO: Reach in 2010, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, League of Legends in 2009, and World of Warcraft: Cataclysm in 2010.

He’s also featured his work on Yukon Men and Ultimate Survival Alaska, as well as commercials such as Kellogg’s Krave Cereal and Mello Yello drinks.

