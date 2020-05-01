Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix’s latest documentary, A Secret Love, explores the life and love of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel. They lived an extraordinary hidden life as a couple for nearly seven decades, keeping their romance secret from society throughout the years it was still illegal in the US.

Although their love story is a remarkable one in itself, Terry’s is also marked with fame, as she was a baseball player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Terry played for the Peoria Redwings from 1946 to 1949.

Collecting baseball memorabilia is much a part of being a baseball fan than it is watching the game. From collectable baseball cards to your favourite team’s shirts and caps, there’s plenty of merch to get your hands on. And so, it comes as no surprise that fans of A Secret Love have been trying to find Terry Donahue’s baseball cards online.

But can you still get Terry’s player cards?

Terry Donahue’s AAGPBL card

Ever since the 1970s, Larry Fritsch Cards have been making collectable baseball player cards. In 1995, they obtained the rights to run a collection of AAGPBL cards. Terry Donahue had one of these cards, which we found on The Trading Card Database.

On Terry’s baseball card, it reveals her impressive track record on the Peoria Redwings team as a catcher. The card reads she “had remarkable incidents occur in her 1948 and ’49 seasons. She drove in runs with every hit; 31 hits – 32 RBI’s.”

Terry was #55 on the team.

The card also documents that she was inducted into the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame in 1987. However, as her player card was made in 1995, it was produced before Terry was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

Can you still get Terry Donahue baseball cards?

Yes! We’re sure Terry Donahue fans will be delighted to hear that her cards are still being produced.

Larry Fritsch Cards are still in circulation and they are selling Terry Donahue cards on their website for $9.00 (£7.16). This price includes shipping within the US.

Larry Fritsch might have to produce some more of these Terry cards, considering the amount of fans flocking to their site to get their hands on one. So get yours quick!

Can someone PLEASE tell me how to get a Terry Donahue signed baseball card?!?! I was obsessed with the women players of the All American League. She’s a hero! https://t.co/BR6EA7zPLC — idiot_girl (@idiot_girl) April 30, 2020

