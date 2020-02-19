Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Force: North East returned on Sky One with a brand new season last night (February 18th).

Series 6 of the documentary centres on police officers from North East England, showing the daily challenges they face.

From criminal to social issues, the show gives a new perspective on modern policing in that area in the UK.

So here’s everything you need to know about series 6 of The Force: North East, including cast, episode guide and more.

The Force: North East: Cast

The cast of The Force: North East are police officers from Northumbria Police. Since the documentary follows real policemen, many of them don’t have a strong social media presence.

One of the police officers on the show is Nik Robbo. He’s from Newcastle and based on his Instagram profile he has a very busy professional and personal lifestyle.

You can follow Nik’s daily life on Instagram and find him under the handle of @nik_robbo.

The Force: North East: Episode guide

The series started on Tuesday (February 18th) on Sky One at 10 pm.

The next episode airs on Saturday (February 22th) at 10 pm on Pick. Series 6 will run for 10 episodes in total.

The Force: North East: Theme song

The theme song of The Force: North East is from rock band Revere called Landing Lights. The single comes from the group’s album Man of Atom.

The Sky One show’s theme song clearly has the vibes of the ’90s and is a blend of electronic, rock and dance music.

You can stream the song on Spotify and you can watch this special video created by a fan of the series on Vimeo. You can also find the song on iTunes.

