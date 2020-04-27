Fly on the wall sports documentaries have surged in popularity in recent years and thanks to streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, there are more to choose from than ever before.

While the majority of these docuseries are based on recent seasons, the latest addition from Netflix and ESPN is a little different.

The Last Dance, rather than focusing on a modern basketball season, takes viewers back to the halcyon days of the 1990s when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls reigned supreme.

Naturally, with a series based in the 90s, fans have been greeted by a soundtrack of classic tracks from the decade that brought us the World Wide Web, Bill Clinton as US President and the end of the Soviet Union.

But just what songs feature throughout the series?

The Last Dance on Netflix

The first two episodes of The Last Dance arrived on Netflix on April 20th and new episodes have been following weekly since.

The ten-episode docuseries details rise of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and a host of other players that made up the dominant Chicago Bulls team that took the NBA by storm throughout the 1990s.

It’s essential viewing for any sports fan.

The Last Dance soundtrack

The Last Dance wouldn’t be complete, however, without its 90s-inspired soundtrack which features a host of iconic songs from the decade.

According to Lyric Soundtrack, the songs that appear in the first four episodes are:

Episode 1

Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project

I Ain’t No Joke – Eric B. & Rakim

Time 2 Shine – The Crow

Sur le boulevard du rythm’funky – Soon E MC

Been Around the World (feat. The Notorious B.I.G., Mase – Puff Daddy)

Episode 2

I’m Bad – LL Cool J

Episode 3

The Maestro – Beastie Boys

Partyman – Prince

Episode 4

How Ya Like Me Now – Kool Moe Dee

I Feel Free – Cream

Still Not a Player (feat. Joe) – Big Punisher

However, thanks to the streaming site Spotify, there’s an even better option.

Listen on Spotify

Following the launch of the series, The Last Dance has been given its very own Spotify playlist.

The playlist, which you can check out below, features music from the series as well as songs that are inspired by The Last Dance. Or you can click here to open the playlist on Spotify.

The result is a 37-song blast from the past that will make anyone who grew up in the 90s wish for simpler times.

It also should be noted that more songs will be added as the series continues.

