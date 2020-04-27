Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Last Dance is the docuseries gripping sports fans and non-sports fans alike.

The new series, which is released on both ESPN and Netflix, tracks the Chicago Bulls basketball teams through their 1997-1998 season; one of the most monumental in basketball history.

With an intimate look at some of the sport’s icons such as Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen, it’s not hard to see why The Last Dance has quickly gained a huge viewership across the world.

But many fans outside of The US have been wondering what the best ways to watch new episodes of the series. So, when are episodes of The Last Dance released in the UK? Find out about the Netflix release time and more here.

What time does The Last Dance air on ESPN?

The Last Dance airs two episodes weekly on sports channel ESPN, on Sunday nights.

The first of two episodes airs at 9 pm EST. The second then airs an hour later at 10 pm. In the two hours prior (7 to 9 pm), the network will broadcast the previous two episodes, so you can have a full binge-watching session of 4+ hours of The Last Dance!

If you live in the UK and feel like staying up ’til the wee hours of the morning to watch new episodes of the sports docuseries, then you’d probably like to know that 9 pm EST is 2 am in England.

The Last Dance: Netflix UK release time

For those wanting to wait for a more reasonable time to watch The Last Dance in the UK, you can stream the series on Netflix.

As with ESPN, Netflix will be releasing two episodes weekly. However, they will both drop to the streaming site on Mondays.

Although unconfirmed what exact time the series releases to Netflix, the brand new episodes are both ready to watch from 9 am on Monday morning. So, you’ll definitely have them ready to watch come Monday night – that is, if you haven’t already taken out two hours of your day to watch!

