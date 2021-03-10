Tickle from Moonshiners net worth explored - what is Steven's yearly salary?











Steven Ray Tickle, who is simply referred to as “Tickle”, appears to have a significant amount of wealth. So, what is his net worth?

He is part of the Discovery series, which showcases people who produce illegal moonshine, following in the footsteps of the 1790s Whisky Rebellion.

The distilled beverage is usually made in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

So, what is Tickle from Moonshiners’ net worth? How much does he make from producing the alcoholic drink?

Who is Tickle from Moonshiners?

Steven Ray Tickle is a 44-year-old Moonshiner, best known for appearing on Moonshiners and his own spin-off show Tickle.

He lives in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, and works in the town of Gretna.

Tickle is thought to have lived in the Washington area for two years as a carpenter, while building Clyde’s Restaurant near the Verizon Center.

In 2019, Tickle married bail bondswoman Carol Ann, who he had a moonshined-themed wedding with!

He has a daughter called Daisy Tickle, who is 17 years old.

What is Tickle’s net worth?

$500K

He makes an income as one of the creators of illegal moonshine liquor.

Tickle works alongside Tim, who is thought to be the richest moonshiner.

From his appearance in the third season of Moonshiners alone, Tickle is believed to have earned over $1 million!

I think Tickle is the real mad scientist #moonshiners — Brad Pridgeon (@bpridgeo) February 24, 2021

Tickle’s annual salary explored

He reportedly earns $175,000 from his spin-off show Tickle alone!

His income, plus the $30,000 the cast members are reportedly paid per Moonshiners episode, means he is likely to have a significant salary.

These are all separate earnings to the money he makes from producing moonshine, as well as from running a fishing store called Tickle’s Tackle.

The store is thought to have been designed to disguise his moonshining career, which isn’t actually filmed being made on the series.

