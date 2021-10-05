What happened to Glenn on Life Below Zero and what's his net worth?











Glenn Villeneuve will always be known for starring on Life Below Zero. That’s why it was bittersweet when a new season began without him.

With only bears, wolves and foxes around for company, the cast members who make up the National Geographic series are like nobody else.

Glenn was amongst those stars to live in remote corners of Alaska, sharing their extremely freezing lives with cameras for the Life Below Zero show.

This season, he was nowhere to be seen, leaving fans heartbroken without him. We looked up where Glenn is today, as well as his current net worth.

What happened to Glenn?

Glenn was informed that Life Below Zero producers had no plans to film with him again, after filming his moose hunt fall.

The former cast member had also been told the schedule was filled.

He took to Instagram to announce his departure and said:

Many of you who have already heard this news have asked me why. I don’t know the full answer, I only know that after filming my moose hunt last fall no one ever called me back about filming again. No goodbyes, no thank you for over 85 episodes, no explanations.

Glenn continued: “After a number of months passed I inquired as to what was up and was told only that the schedule was filled and they had no plans to film with me.”

Glenn Villeneuve’s net worth

Glenn’s net worth today is estimated to be $200,000.

When he appeared on the show, reports stated that Glenn made around $71,000 per year, but that’s not all he done for a living.

While appearing on Life Below Zero is thought to have paid him a decent wage, Glenn has managed to make money in other ways.

Alongside being a wildlife exploration career, he is a real estate and stock market investor, which he is thought to make a significant income from.

Where is Glenn now?

Glenn now lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, with his wife Trina and children.

He also continues to be a hunter and a gatherer at Fairbanks, and at the Brooks Range in Alaska.

The former Life Below Zero cast member often appears on podcasts and has kept himself busy by modernized his home in Fairbanks.

He now has eight acres of land and is adding additional cabins to the one he purchased when he first moved to Fairbanks.

Glenn is on social media, and regularly shares updates with fans online. He is even selling a tent he modified for extreme Alaskan conditions!

