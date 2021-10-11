When and how did Billy from Alaskan Bush People die?











Billy Brown is the late father of the Alaskan Bush People family, whose passing has left a mark on Discovery viewers all over the world.

The reality TV series follows the Brown family as they take on extreme conditions, and basically don’t see anyone but each other for months.

Since Billy died, fans of the show have been wondering what happened to him, such as when and how his passing took place.

The concern of how the family are coping with his death is also on fans’ minds. Reality Titbit looked into Billy’s recent passing.

Billy has one last task for Rain, Bird, and Bear before they leave Alaska.



A new #AlaskanBushPeople starts now on @discovery and @discoveryplus ➡️ https://t.co/cHnYqUamEo pic.twitter.com/bLfGuvHsTG — Discovery (@Discovery) October 11, 2021

Who was Billy Brown?

Billy Bryan Brown was the father to eight children and husband to Ami.

The patriarch starred in the Alaskan Bush People Discovery series, which follows the Brown family as they lived off the grid.

Billy was previously married to Brenda Britt. Their daughter, Twila Byars, appeared in the episode “Growing the Wolfpack”.

With his family, he had been living in the Copper River Valley, where temperatures can drop as far as 60 degrees below zero, for 30 years.

They then made the move to Washington in 2017.

#AlaskanBushPeople I still cant grasp the fact that Billy Brown is gone! What an incredible, amazing husband, father & God loving man! No one is perfect obviously but he always tried to do rgt by his family! I feel so sad for Ami, the kids & grandkids! R.I.P. Billy Brown😭💔🙏 — Kimberly (@mustangbaby08) September 22, 2021

Alaskan Bush: How did Billy die?

Billy Brown, who was a father to seven children with wife Ami, died after suffering from a fatal seizure in the family’s Washington home.

His family reportedly shouted for him to “wake up”. The Sun reported that they obtained calls, of an Alaskan Bush People crew member calling 911.

A woman told the emergency services that they “had someone who is not breathing”. She added: “I work for them. Mr. Billy Brown is from the Alaskan Bush People, the show, we’re part of the production team.

“His son just called me. Bear Brown.”

After Billy’s death, his son Bear wrote on social media:

We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.

The current season was dedicated to Billy by the family and producers.

Bear added: “He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream.”

After returning home from one of his hospital visits, Billy had previously told his family that he’d been having heart problems.

This season of #AlaskanBushPeople is gonna be a tuff watch. Billy would be so proud of all you kids 😢❤️🌈My thoughts are with you all — kristalynn (@KristaLynn_doll) September 26, 2021

When did Billy Brown die?

Billy died on Sunday February 7th, 2021.

Born on December 3rd, 1952, in Fortworth, Texas, he was 68 years old.

Before his death, he spent some quality time with his youngest grandchild.

