Deadliest Catch: When was season 17 filmed? Location of series explored!

Crab fishermen are followed as they sail aboard fishing vessels in the Bering Sea, during the Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing seasons.

The Discovery Channel series is not for the faint-hearted, as it has been described as the “deadliest job on earth” by the network.

So, when was Deadliest Catch season 17 filmed? Here’s all the details about where they shot the current series.

Deadliest Catch: When was season 17 filmed?

Winter 2020

Conditions for the fishermen were not at their best when this year’s Deadliest Catch was filmed.

It was all captured several months in advance of season 17 airing on our screens, as the cast tried to battle the weather and pandemic all at once.

The fleet are seen trying to race against the pandemic to make sure that they reach the docks before the prices drop.

My sincerest thanks to all of you who have sent me your heartfelt well wishes. I read them all. Now, anybody want to see the damage from the 🌊? Health🏥 and ⛴Wizard news! We both took a beating! #deadliestcatch @DeadliestCatch @Discovery #wickedwave #covidrecovery #Wizard pic.twitter.com/N45EYxv6Em — Capt Keith Colburn (@crabwizard) April 19, 2021

Where is Deadliest Catch season 18 filmed?

Bering Sea

Starting at Dutch Harbor, Alaska, the fishermen are seen travelling on the Northwestern, Time Bandit, or Cornelia Marie.

This season, it is revealed that half the Bering Sea fleet are tied up in Seattle, but that they still have to catch their crab.

If they fail to catch it, the fishery dies, meaning they need “legends” to help during the tough year for the team.

As I say every year at the beginning of the season. I need a #DeadliestCatch channel! Deadliest Catch all day, every day!! — mary (@Dc5fanMary) April 21, 2021

Filming location of Deadliest Catch explored

It is the sea that the Discovery series has always been based.

The location is situated near the chain of the Aleutian Islands, and is one of the most intense patches of ocean on Earth.

Strong winds, freezing temperatures, and icy water are normal conditions for the Bering Sea, and are heightened during the winter.

The sea is known for making the most ferocious waves on the planet, where the water can rise and fall at 30 feet on a normal day.

