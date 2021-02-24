Where is Canine Intervention filmed? Location of Netflix's dog training show explored!











Canine Intervention is Netflix’s latest dog training show – based on a real centre in the United States. So, where is the series filmed?

Jas Leverette shows us how he helps owners who are struggling to train their dogs, by working with a number of canines.

He is the owner of California K9, which opened in 2009, a dog training centre which the series is based on.

So, where is Canine Intervention filmed? How can you visit the centre?

Jas Leverette in episode 6 “Lost and Found Dogs” of Canine Intervention: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Where is Canine Intervention filmed?

California K9 Solutions

The dog training centre’s address is 2159 S 10th St, San Jose, CA 95112, US.

Known as Silicon Valley’s top dog training company, Netflix’s production team travelled to the centre to see how it all works.

It also offers dog boarding services in San Jose.

What is The Big Day's theme song? Full soundtrack list!

What services does California K9 offer?

Jas’ dog training business offers a range of dog training packages.

The online training is the cheapest, at a cost of $297, which go up to $1,997 for the advanced supreme package.

The company’s website states it is “on a mission to utilize expert dog training systems to help reduce the number of dog bite cases and dogs sent to shelters each year in the Bay Area”.

Voted Best of Silicon Valley Pet Trainer every year since 2012, they aim to train the dog and its owner to overcome common dog behaviour challenges.

California K9: Location explored

California K9 is based in the centre of a busy area, close to the greenery at Kelley Park and Coyote Creek.

Surrounding its main base is a Costco, The Decking Superstore and Nor-Cal Hobbies & Raceway, with several food outlets nearby.

Going inside California K9 itself, it looks like it is housed in a garage with wooden blocks, cones and apparatus to accommodate the training.

The dogs are also regularly taken to an outside area, depending on the dog training programme that has been purchased by its owner.

