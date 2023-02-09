Gypsy Rose Blachard’s life was thrust into the spotlight after she killed her mother, Dee Dee. Her story has been the subject of various documentary films over the past years, including TV dramas. But where is Gypsy now and is she still in prison?

From her childhood to her early adulting years, Gypsy went through abuse at the hands of her mother, who claimed she had multiple illnesses.

After seeking freedom and failing various escape attempts, she made a plan with her boyfriend to kill her mother. However, things didn’t turn out well for the two, and they were sent to prison.

But where is Gypsy Rose now? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Gypsy Rose and what happened to her?

Credits to A&E / Prime Crime / YouTube

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was born on July 29, 1991, in Louisiana. She’s currently 31 years old.

Blanchard’s mother suffered from Munchhausen syndrome by proxy. It is a mental illness where a caretaker looks for sympathy by faking illnesses/injuries of that person or child.

She abused her daughter from childhood and young adulthood because she wanted to believe that her daughter was suffering from multiple chronic illnesses.

To make Gypsy’s illnesses more credible, Dee Dee claimed her daughter suffered from leukemia and muscular dystrophy, that she needed a wheelchair and a feeding tube. She also shaved Gypsy’s head, leaving her completely bald, to keep up with the charade.

Gypsy killed her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in June 2015. She had convinced a man she met online to help her, so they could be together, writes Biography. They were later arrested and Gypsy pled guilty to second-degree murder.

The following month, she was sentenced to ten years in jail and will be elgible for parole in 2024. The man who helped her, Nicholas Godejohn, was found guilty of first-degree murder. He was handed life in prison.

Is Gypsy Rose still in prison?

Gypse will be eligible for parole in early 2024 before she turns 33. However, as of February 2023, Gypsy still has around three years left of her sentence.

According to The Metro, during an interview, Gypsy said: “I said I wanted it to be painless. I didn’t want her to suffer because she was still my mother.”

“We thought that we would never get caught,” she added.

“I felt like this was a fairytale, and I was going to be the princess that gets rescued, and then I’d be happy in Wisconsin where I’d be loved, and I’d have my freedom and have this wonderful new life.”

“What started as a fairy tale ended as a horror movie.”

On June 2022, news broke Blanchard married a man named Ryan Scott Anderson, who is three years her senior and from Lake Charles, Louisiana. However, it was then reported they split up four months later.

Hulu’s ‘The Act’ is based on her story

In March 2019, her story was the subject of the first season of Hulu’s true crime anthology series, The Act. Similarly, her case appeared on HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest.

The first season of Hulu’s The Act was based on a 2016 Buzzfeed article titled ‘Dee Dee wanted her daughter to be sick, Gypsy wanted her mom murdered’.

Joey King portrayed Gypsy’s character, and Patricia Arquette played Dee Dee.

