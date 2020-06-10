Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Netflix has invested in a lot of documentaries in the last few years. From the likes of The Last Dance to Tiger King, the streaming giant brings an insight into a range of topics and industries.

The latest docu-series, which launched on Wednesday, June 10th, is Lenox Hill which features several doctors at a world-renowned hospital in the US.

Lenox Hill follows four doctors and their extraordinary work between professional and personal responsibilities.

So, let’s find more about the filming location of the Netflix series.

Where is Lenox Hill Hospital?

The hospital is based in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in New York.

Lenox Hill Hospital was founded back in 1857 and was first established as the German Dispensary which was also known as the German Hospital. The hospital received its current name in 1918.

Lenox Hill has been internationally-recognised for its service, research and community programs. The hospital also serves as a teaching place for medical students from local universities.

On its website, the hospital explains that it treats more than 163,000 patients every year. Nearly half of their patients are from the Manhattan area, while the rest are from Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Long Island, and around the world.

The hospital is home to several medical units, including neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, sports medicine and maternity. The documentary follows four different doctors, two neurosurgeons, one gynecologist and A&E doctor.

Doctors put their lives on the line every single day to treat their patients. Lenox Hill is a new docu-series that celebrates four of these superheroes. pic.twitter.com/Pxkb1aO1nL — Netflix (@netflix) May 27, 2020

Lenox Hill: Radiology

One of the hospital’s world-renowned units is their radiology center which implements the work of specialists and modern technology.

Lenox Hill Radiology is located just one block from the main building of Lenox Hill Hospital. The center is located between Park Avenue and Madison Avenue.

Facts about Lenox Hill Hospital

The maternity unit of Lenox Hill Hospital has seen the birth of many celebrities and their children. In fact, Lady Gaga was born there back in 1986.

The hospital also welcomed Queen Bey and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy (2012) where the celebrity couple bought an entire private birthing suite.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son James (2002) and comedian Seth Meyers’ son Ashe (2016) are some of the other celebrity children born in the hospital.

