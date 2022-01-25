Who is Jennifer Saginor on Secrets of Playboy and what’s her age?











Jennifer Saginor joins the line-up of A&E stars on Secrets of Playboy. From her age to net worth, we found out all about her background following the show’s launch.

The ten-part docuseries delves into the reality of the Hugh Hefner-owned Playboy mansion, the place where Jennifer grew up. She went on to take part in interviews, and even wrote a book about her experience there.

Now, she stars on Secrets of Playboy. As a result, fans have many questions about her age, net worth and father.

Who is Jennifer Saginor?

Jennifer is a real estate agent, who once grew up living at the Playboy mansion. She is also an author who wrote A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion, which details how she had tried every drug by the age of 15.

She revealed that, aged six, she swam into John Belushi having s*x with a Playmate in the mansion. Nine years later, Jennifer had slept with men and women, lost interest in school, and was separated from her mother and younger sister.

Born and raised in Beverly Hills, California, the former Playboy mansion resident still lives in the area now and detailed how she previously became addicted to prescription medication while growing up.

Jennifer’s age and net worth

Jennifer, now 51 years old and nine years sober, is a real estate agent who works with clients holding a high net worth. While her own net worth is not publicly disclosed, her father is worth $1.2million.

Reality Titbit can estimate that, due to her successful job and growing up in the Playboy mansion, she may be worth between $500K to $1million. She also sells multi-million dollar listings, which she likely makes a large commission on.

One of her latest property listings is up for $26,900,000, and with commission typically ranging anywhere between 4% and 6% of a property’s sale price. This means she could be making $1,076,000 on that one sale alone!

Secrets of Playboy: Who is her father?

Jennifer’s father is Hugh Hefner’s personal physician “Dr. Feelgood,”, whose real name is Mark Saginor. He is best known for making a name for himself in the mansion, while being best friends with Hugh.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jennifer told how her dad encouraged her and her sister to embrace nudity and took her clubbing when she was 15 years old.

With her own room in the Playboy mansion by age 12, Jennifer said how Hugh Hefner was like an ‘uncle’ to her and would have his butlers cater to her, such as having a cheeseburger delivered whenever she wanted.

Jennifer’s father was nicknamed “Dr. Feelgood”, reportedly due to giving out prescription pills. The physician was previously married to Susan B. Krevoy, who he is now divorced from.

