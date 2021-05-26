Why is Andy Hillstrand not on Deadliest Catch? Here's where he is now!











Andy Hillstrand has been absent from Deadliest Catch for a while now, and fans are concerned about what happened to him. Here’s the latest.

The Discovery Channel series sees fishermen experience deadly dangers in the Bering Sea, while aboard fishing vessels during the crab season.

Once – amongst the stars fishing for Alaskan king crab, snow crab and bairdi crab fish – was Andy Hillstrand, but he appears to have left the show.

So, why is Andy no longer on Deadliest Catch? What happened to him and where is he now, following the series? Keep reading to find out.

Screenshot: Andy’s Finger Gets Smashed | Deadliest Catch, Discovery YouTube

Why is Andy not on Deadliest Catch?

Andy left after reportedly facing issues with producers

The Co-Captain of the F/V Time Bandit left the show in 2020, after telling Entertainment Weekly that being on the series was “stressful”.

With his brother and captain Sig Hansen, he went on a tour in September that may have conflicted with production of their own show Hillstranded.

He said:

We thought Discovery had everything they needed but then they came back and said they needed pickup shots so our schedule was pretty much screwed. It got to the point in our relationship where something had to change and we just said enough’s enough. We butted heads for a while.”

However, a report states that Andy and his brother Jonathan were signed for two more years of Deadliest Catch, from July 2020.

Recently, Andy was nowhere to be seen when Jonathan made his return.

I miss seeing Andy at the helm of the @FVTimeBandit , sharing the wheelhouse with his brother. #DeadliestCatch — womanofgrace (@WomanofGrace72) April 21, 2021

What happened to Andy Hillstrand?

Andy tested positive for Covid-19 and could not return

Although his contract meant he was able to make a comeback on Deadliest Catch, Andy contracted coronavirus and could not be part of filming.

He had to take a break from the show, which led to Josh Harris filling in for him following a request from Johnathan.

However, this could mean that Andy is potentially planning to come back, either during this season or next series!

All this focus on Jonathan Hillstrand coming back to the Time Bandit on @DeadliestCatch



Where is Andy? — Brandon Myers 🏇🏻 (@hackerhog) April 14, 2021

Where is Andy Hillstrand now?

Andy currently co-owns and runs a ranch called Hobby Horse Acres in Chandler, Indiana, which stretches across 17 acres.

Alongside his wife Sabrina, he trains horses and gives horseback riding lessons at the ranch.

He also runs Hillstrand Fireworks and Hillstrand Construction, which are two of several businesses owned by the family.

Andy is thought to be living in the Seattle-Tacoma area, and plans to retire on a yacht in warmer water.

