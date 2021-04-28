Why is Josh Harris on the Time Bandit? Deadliest Catch star confuses fans!











Season 17 of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch has left viewers confused, after seeing Josh Harris on the Time Bandit. We explain why…

The reality TV series was named after its inherent high risk of injury or death associated with this line of work, highlighting their bravery.

Captains and crab fishermen are seen going aboard vessels on the Bering Sea, all with hopes to catch the fish and make their money.

When season 17 began to air, it was a shock when Josh wasn’t seen on the Cornelia Marie. So, why is Josh Harris on the Time Bandit?

Who is Josh Harris?

Josh Harris, 38, is the co-captain of Cornelia Marie.

The Discovery Channel star follows in the footsteps of his father, Phil Harris, who died in 2010 after suffering a stroke while on the job.

During the eighth season, Josh was part of the crew of Time Bandit. He worked on the boat until 2013 when he received his captain’s license.

Josh made his first appearance on Deadliest Catch in 2007 and has since he appeared on American Chopper: Deadliest Catch Bike and After The Catch.

He currently stars in the second season of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.

Josh "I feel like a stalker ex-girlfriend."

I can't stop laughing. 💀😂 #DeadliestCatch — Emily (@Country_Child21) April 21, 2021

Viewers react to Josh on the Time Bandit

As soon as Deadliest Catch came back on our screens, it wasn’t long before viewers who missed the beginning felt confused.

Due to Josh usually being seen running the Cornelia Marie, it wasn’t where fans expected him to be – on a completely different boat.

Since Josh has always been seen on the Time Bandit, many Twitter users are finding it quite funny to see both him and co-star John working together.

I'm getting a bit tripped up seeing Josh and John in the same wheelhouse. #DeadliestCatch — Ben (He/Him) (@BenjaminWeller) March 20, 2021

Wait what did I miss? Why is Josh on Time Bandit??? #deadliestcatch — Cordia F Miller (@CordiaNel) April 21, 2021

#DeadliestCatch Casey and Josh are co-captains, Josh went to go help Jonathan on the Time Bandit. I thought they would at least share information, but Casey wasn't having it LOL so they devised a plan to catch Casey lying by going incognito using night vision.😂hilarious GOTCHA🕵 — Essential Employee (🇺🇸) (@chris_drop) March 22, 2021

Why is Josh on the Time Bandit?

Jonathan Hillstrand asked Josh to help him on the Time Bandit

During the first season 17 episode, Josh agreed to help captain Jonathan – who co-owns the Time Bandit – as he felt like he owed a lot to him.

This explains why Josh isn’t being seen on his usual boat, the Cornelia Marie, which he owns the majority of.

Casey, and two other investors, Roger Thomas and Kari Toivola, make up the ownership team of the Cornelia Marie.

