The iconic Jersey Shore duo DJ Pauly D. and Vinny Guadagnino are back for a second season of Double Shot at Love.

This MTV reality series features the two friends as they journey to find love. Clearly season 1 wasn’t a success, given Pauly and Vinny are back for round 2!

What makes this season much different from the first is that instead of meeting new people to possibly fall in love with, Pauly and Vinny will re-date their ex-girlfriends to find out if one of their exes are actually “the one.” Their exes will be competing against one another for a shot to have a second chance in a relationship with the two.

We only hope JWoww could come back in the picture…

Double Shot at Love: Season 2 cast

Pauly D.

Vinny Guadagnino

Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz

Derynn Paige

Maria Elizondo

Marissa Lucchese

Susan “Suzi” Baidya

Nikki Hall

Antonio Locke

Brandon Stakemann

Nicky Curd

Double Shot at Love season 2: Exes and ages explored

DJ Pauly D. is not only the star of the show, he’s the eldest cast member at 39 years old. Pauly joined the Jersey Shore cast when he was 28 years old. He was born July 5th, 1980 making him 40 years old this year.

Vinny Guadagnino, the second star of the show is 32 years old.

Suzi Baidya starred on Shot at Love last season. When she appeared on the show and hit it off with Pauly D. she was 30 years old. This means it’s likely Suzi is now 31. B-Lashes Schwartz comes in at the second eldest, at 28 years old.

Another ex looking for a second chance is Derynn Paige who is 25 years old. Nikki Hall is just 26.

The two youngest cast members are Marissa Lucchese and Maria Elizondo. Both exes are 22 years old as of publication date.

THE CHALLENGE 35: Faysal Shafaat’s football career explored

Double Shot at Love introduces the guys

The cast doesn’t make up just Vinny, Pauly D. and multiple women. The cast also includes three new guys who are going to learn all that they can from Pauly and Vinny.

The three “bros” featured this season is one of the things that will make season 2 totally memorable. With so many cast members under one roof, learning about them and their differences is important.

Here is some helpful information about the three guys who will be featured in this season…

THE BACHELOR NEWS : Tribute to Ellen Ja Kyung Farquharson explained

Antonio Locke

Antonio Locke is one of the bros signing up to Double Shot at Love season 2.

He is a construction worker based in New York City.

Antonio considers himself a self-proclaimed class clown and is also close friends with Derynn from the show.

Brandon Stakemann

Brandon is a partier who also happens to be close friends with Derynn Paige. He prides himself on being a “lovable douche” and a bit of a ladies’ man.

He is from Manalapan, New Jersey.

Nicky Curd

Nicky is a car salesman and entrepreneur from Staten Island, New York.

He is an OG “cugine,” which in Italian means “cousin,” but on Staten Island, NY, it means “pretty boy.”

WATCH DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE SEASON 2 EVERY THURSDAY AT 8 PM ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK