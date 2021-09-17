MTV: Meet the cast of Double Shot of Love season 3 - Kortni, Emily and co











The iconic Jersey Shore duo DJ Pauly D. and Vinny Guadagnino are back for the third season of Double Shot at Love.

Double Shot at Love follows Jersey Shore boys, DJ Pauly D and Vinny in their quest for love.

But something’s changed… only one of the lads will be on the hunt for love this time around. Now that Pauly D has found love with Nikki, they are both embarking on a quest to find Vinny the woman of his dreams and finally get the famous bachelor to settle down.

Who is DJ Pauly D?

Paul D. DelVecchio Jr. AKA. DJ Pauly D is an American TV personality and DJ. He is famed for being a cast member of MTV’s Jersey Shore.

DJ Pauly D is no stranger to the limelight and he loves it having appeared on a number of different shows throughout his career.

In 2016, Pauly D joined the cast of Famously Single on the E! network where he moved in with seven other single celebs to examine and fix their romantic problems. More recently, both Pauly D and Vinny were cast on another MTV reality show, Revenge Prank.

Pauly D is now happily engaged to fiancee, Nikki Hall who he actually met on the first season of Double Shot of Love. But it wasn’t until the second season that they began dating.

Who is Vinny Guadagnino?

Vincent J. Guadagnino AKA Vinny is also an American TV personality famed for his appearance on MTV’s Jersey Shore appearing on all six seasons from 2009 to 2012.

Similarly to DJ Pauly D, Vinny has also appeared on several TV shows during his career, and even had his own!

MTV produced the talk show, ‘The Show with Vinny’ which debuted in May 2013. The show featured celebrities at the star’s home chatting and having dinner with him and his family.

More recently, Vinny reunited with the original Jersey Shore cast members for a reboot of the series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Meet the lucky ladies…

Bidisa Chandra

Bidisa already has a large following on social media with over 17k followers on Instagram. From the looks of her Instagram, Bidisa loves the camera and has over 300 snaps on the platform.

Emily Piccinonno

Hailing from New York, Emily is a certified fitness trainer, as well as a certified yoga instructor. She has a following of 35.5k on Instagram.

Kayla Penoli

Kayla owns her own cosmetics company @kosmeticsbykayla and she is originally from California.

Danielle Hopson

Danielle is a fashion model who describes herself in her Instagram bio as ‘a little Michigan, a little Florida, a whole lotta whiskey’.

Abigail Memoli

According to her Instagram page, Abigail was born in Jersey and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is a dental hygienist.

Kortni Montgomery

Kortni is the host of ‘The Daily Drop’ podcast which streams on both iHeart Radio and Spotify. She also appeared on an episode of Worst Cooks in America. I don’t think Vinny will be too happy about that considering his mom’s cooking talents!

Claudelia Zarate

Claudelia describes herself as a professional bottle popper at Waterproof. Interestingly, Claudelia has already changed her Instagram handle to include the TV network ‘MTV’ so is she here to find love with Vinny? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Leanzy Peterson

In her Instagram bio, Leanzy says that she is from the Bay, but currently lives in Los Angeles, California. She also works in media.

Erika Devito

Erika loves to post snaps on the beach on her Instagram. Like this snap, she is happiest when she is relaxing drink in hand.

Peyton Freestone

Peyton Freestone is a fitness model who loves posting pictures of her physique on Instagram. She has a whopping 459k followers on the platform and describes herself in her bio as a model, actress, entrepreneur and influencer.

Jovanna Del Plato

Jovanna Del Plato is a certified make-up artist in New York City. She has over 9,000 followers on Instagram.

Kyra Carey

Kyra describes herself as a ‘proud bimbo, proud crybaby and former vet tech’. She also says that she “laughs like a dolphin” and “before I’m spiritual, I’m a menace”.

Honey Nguyen

Honey has an impressive 39.5k followers on Instagram. From the look of her Instagram page, she loves to travel and posts snaps in various destinations.

