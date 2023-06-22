American actor Anthony Anderson said that his father Sterling Bowman was his “hero” during his upbringing who taught him “what it took to be a man”.

Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Hancox, set off on an exciting six-week trip across Europe after the Hollywood star completed filming the long-running series Black-ish.

While Mama Doris is the co-leading star in the new E! Entertainment reality series and makes regular media appearances with her famous son, many viewers are curious to learn more about Anthony’s father.

Who is Anthony Anderson’s father?

Anthony was raised by his mother Doris Hancox and stepfather Sterling Bowman. The actor doesn’t know his biological father.

His stepfather hailed from Little, Rock, Arkansas, and moved to Los Angeles for a job in the steel mill industry and later set up his own business. The Hollywood star lost his father back in 2002.

In a Twitter post in June 2015, Anthony shared a throwback snap with his dad and mom on Father’s Day, writing in the caption: “Happy Father’s Day Dad! Thank you for all the lessons you taught me! I LOVE you! I MISS you!”

Anthony Anderson’s father was his “hero”

Anthony has talked highly of his stepdad, the only father he “knew and cared” about, and revealed that he was his “hero” during his upbringing.

In an interview with People, the star revealed that his mother and stepfather met when he was a baby and they started a relationship after meeting in the park when Doris was out for a walk in the park.

“He raised me as any father would, with love, patience, understanding and discipline,” Anthony told the publication. “I’m grateful because he taught me what it took to be a man. He wasn’t perfect, which made him even more of my hero.”

The Cradle 2 to Grave actor continued: “It takes a helluva man to raise another man’s child as his own and that’s what my father did with no fuss or fanfare because that’s what real men do.”

Anthony and his mom show

After wrapping up production of eight seasons of Black-ish, Anthony and his mother decided to set off on an adventure in Europe for a much-needed mother-son quality time.

The two will travel to several countries, including Italy, France, and England, and try out some new experiences like dining etiquette lessons and pottery classes and even take part in a runway show in African Fashion Week.

The heartwarming series will test out their relationship and feature the pair at typical tourist attractions like the Eiffel Tower and a boat tour in Venice, Italy.

