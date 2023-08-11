Botched season 8 episode 2, Dog Days Are Over, sees a patient who endured a dog bite. She visits Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif after being failed by other surgeons. The patient explains that she is left feeling “anxious” any time she looks in the mirror due to how she feels about her nose.

Patients who have survived motorcycle accidents, car wrecks, and more appear on the show as well as many who have been victims of dog attacks and bites. During the 2023 season, viewers meet a single mother whose life is changed forever after meeting the Botched doctors.

Botched dog bite victim

Botched season 8 episode 2 introduces viewers to single mom Carolina.

She was bitten by a dog and lost the whole tip of her nose to the attack.

Speaking on the show, Carolina said: “Right now, my nose looks horrible. My nostril is bigger than the other one, my skin is uneven.”

The Clearwater, Florida native had opted for 16 to 20 rhinoplasties to try and fix her nose in the past.

E! star ‘avoided mirrors’

In a confessional, Carolina says: “As much as possible I avoid a mirror because I don’t want to look at it. It makes me feel anxious.”

She appeared on the E! Entertainment show desperate for the doctors’ help.

Carolina had become a recluse due to how she felt about her nose and added that “typically” she didn’t like having people around her.

She added that her daughter, Cristina, drags her out of the house “almost physically.”

Before the dog bite, the Botched star said that she was sociable and enjoyed going out for drinks.

Botched doctors help the dog bite victim

Breaking down what happened to her nose, Carolina told Dr Dubrow and Dr Nassif that six years ago she was at a friend’s house and reached for her cell phone while sitting on the couch.

As Carolina reached across, the dog lunged and bit off the end of her nose.

She thought that she walked to the bathroom thinking it was a “nip,” but saw “bone,” after the dog “took all the skin off,” when she looked in the mirror.

The Botched patient explained that after getting surgery on her nose, she plunged into a depression and became a recluse. The doctor she had previously didn’t give her antibiotics which shocked Paul and Terry.

Paul Nassif operated on Carolina, but he advised her to gain weight and take better care of her nutrition so that her body would be able to deal with the surgery.

Carolina was brought to tears when her new nose was unveiled on the show.

Six months on from her treatment, the Botched patient said that she was enjoying a “new chapter” in her life.

She said that her nose will “never be perfect,” but that she’s now “alive.”

Carolina thanked her daughter for “pushing her” to go on the show and feels that she can “live again.”

Credit: Botched/E! Entertainment/NBC

