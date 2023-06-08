Botched patient Justin Jedlica has revealed he had undergone 1000 cosmetic surgeries in his obsession to turn into a real-life Ken doll.

Justin Jedlica has often returned to Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow for additional cosmetic procedures after undergoing as many surgeries as necessary to get the look of a “human Ken doll”.

In one episode, the reality star revealed that he had over 900 surgeries done and wanted additional treatments to achieve his ultimate dream goal.

Botched patient had 1,000 procedures to turn into “human Ken doll”

Justin is one of the most popular patients on Botched as he had undergone up to 1,000 surgeries to turn into a real-life “Ken doll”.

In a throwback episode published on the E! Entertainment show’s YouTube channel, Justin revealed that he already had 915 surgeries and was “easily” on his way to getting over 1,000 procedures within the year.

Justin detailed some of the surgeries he had completed in the last year, including “matching mommy facelifts” with his mother and a torso recontouring with an injectable.

He also had a micro-needling done on his face which improves the tone and texture of the skin, Justin told doctors Dubrow and Nassif.

Who is Justin Jedlica?

Justin, 42, was born in Poughkeepsie, New York to Slovak-American parents and grew up in New York and North Carolina.

He appeared in seasons one, six, and seven of Botched and also starred in the reality series Men of West Hollywood, which debuted in 2022.

Justin tied the knot with a businessman in 2014 after five years of dating but the couple called it quits in 2016.

On his Instagram profile, Justin describes himself as a reality TV personality, aesthetics consultant and custom implant designer.

How did Justin get interested in surgery?

Justin developed an interest in plastic surgeries as a child watching television shows like Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

“From a young age, I was infatuated with people like Joan Rivers, Dolly Parton, and Michael Jackson, and plastic surgery was something that ticked a couple of boxes for me,” Justin told All That’s Interesting in a previous interview.

“First and foremost, I grew up in sort of a lower-income family, and to me, plastic surgery was something rich people did.”