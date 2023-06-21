A patient, whose buttocks started “growing in the wrong direction” after tumor surgery, sought the help of Botched experts to fix her deformed backside.

The E! Entertainment show has featured some of the most shocking surgeries with surprising results and mind-blowing procedures that have literally given a second life to patients.

One patient, Sharon from Jesup, Georgia, had a unique procedure done which corrected her “misshapen” backside and gave her the confidence to wear the outfits of her dreams.

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Botched patient’s backside “grew in the wrong direction”

Sharon met with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif with the hope to have her backside fixed after surgery left her with “misshapen” buttocks.

In the episode, which originally aired in 2018, Sharon explained: ” I was born with a tumor on my lower back. Doctors then explained that I had spina bifida. They removed the tumor and, as a result of the surgery, my backside started to grow up.”

Sharon revealed that she knew something was wrong with her backside because her sister didn’t have the same issue.

Growing up in “the South”, Sharon didn’t feel confident wearing certain outfits that enhance her appearance and her family avoided talking about her health condition because they knew it would make her feel down.

Sharon feared others would think she was different

In her confessional, Sharon admitted that she feared people would think she was different than them and she didn’t want to be teased about her backside.

“It’s a fear of mine for people to think I’m different,” she explained, getting visibly emotional. “I don’t want to be teased or talked about. Or the butt of anybody’s joke.”

“I don’t know anybody else with my condition or my situation. It’s sad,” Sharon added.

The Botched patient admitted that it was challenging for her to be in a relationship and open up to her partner about the condition she was dealing with.

“Being intimate has been difficult,” she continued. “I had certain positions I would lay in and I wouldn’t let them touch me a certain type of way. I don’t want to look this way, so why should somebody want to be with somebody who looks this way.”

The surgery was a success

When Sharon met the Botched experts, she told them she got used to the appearance of her backside over the years but she was ready for a transformation so that she could wear outfits that make her look good.

Dubrow and Nassif worked their magic and managed to remove the flesh above her buttocks.

“Before my surgery, I was living with the results of having spina bifida. It left me with a totally misshapen backside,” Sharon said after the successful procedure.

“Now, thanks to Dr. Dubrow, when I look in the mirror, I see [the] perfect backside that I’ve always wanted.”