Botched has been confirmed for a new season in 2023, so as we gear up, we take a look back at patient Trevor who shocked doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow with his ‘golf ball sized’ ear keloids, which he tried to get removed by an oral surgeon.

The E! Entertainment show has been on our screens since 2014, and almost a decade later, fans still can’t get enough as there’s always something new to see.

We throw it back to a Botched patient who got a ‘dentist’ to remove his ear keloids.

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Botched patient shocked doctors with his ear keloids

Keloids are a common issue for people getting their ears pierced, and this patient had his removed. Job done. Or so you’d think.

Cut to a few years later and they started growing back, so it definitely wasn’t done by Dr Pimple Popper.

In fact, he revealed that they were by an oral surgeon. “A dentist?” exclaimed Terry.

If them growing back wasn’t bad enough, they grew back even bigger, as the Botched patient described them as ‘golf ball’ ear keloids.

The bumps affected the patient in his day-to-day life as he says his current job says they’re a distraction, and he didn’t even try with girls.

“No matter how good-looking you are, those keloids walk in before you do,” stated Dr Paul Nassif, who revealed he had skin cancer earlier this year.

The Botched doctors work their magic

As always, of course, the Botched doctors worked their magic, and the patient’s ears looked like they were never damaged in the first place.

The patient was given good, and bad news as the doctors said they were able to remove most of the keloid on the right ear.

However, it was another story for the left as the keloid had unfortunately replaced the earlobe. Ouch! Despite this, his ears looked good as new by the end.

The surgery not only changed the patient’s appearance but also his life as he said he was now ‘flourishing’ and ‘feeling great.’

Credit: Botched/E! Entertainment YouTube

Fans are in just as much shock

Of course, fans took to the comments of the YouTube video to express their thoughts, and it seems like they were in just as much shock as the doctors were.

“What kind of mother let a DENTIST operate on her son’s ear???” wrote one.

“WOW, BEAUTIFUL WORK on Victor and the young man with the keloids on his ears,” exclaimed another.

“You both are amazing at what you do! And you care!” wrote another.