One Botched patient left viewers in shock after revealing that she wants a breast augmentation surgery that could potentially “kill her”.

Botched doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow have completed a series of amazing and miraculous procedures that have given a second life to patients.

The long-running E! Entertainment show often shares throwback videos on YouTube and one of them featured a patient who wanted to get the look of her favorite anime character.

Botched anime superfan’s surgery

One Botched patient was after a massive implant surgery in order to turn into her favorite anime character forever.

When she turned 21 years old, the anime superfan had her first breast augmentation surgery but she didn’t like the end result because she found her breasts “too small”.

Seven months later, she underwent a 700cc implant surgery with the help of the same plastic surgeon. The patient’s mother wasn’t aware of the treatments her daughter had.

Doctors tell her surgery could “kill” her

Things didn’t quite work out for the anime fan after she got an infection following her 1600cc surgery. She was given antibiotics and had to undergo emergency surgery to remove one of her implants.

The doctor told her that she could have the old implant replaced with a smaller implant.

“It’s been like two months since I’ve been out of the hospital,” she told doctors Nassif and Dubrow.

“You got very lucky,” Dubrow told her before he told the cameras: “When you keep an implant in a patient who has an active breast implant infection – even when you wash it out – you still subject this patient to a recurrent infection, a systemic infection that could be life-threatening.”

“That’s not something I would ever do,” Dubrow said.

Patient wants to go for 2000cc implants

The patient said that she wanted to undergo a 2000cc implant surgery in the near future which left her mother in disbelief.

“So you’re not going to listen to your mother?” Nassif asked her. “It’s my passion, it makes me happy, it gives me a reason to live,” she told her mom and the doctors.

Nassif and Dubrow told her that they will talk her through the consequences of such a surgery in the examination room because a surgery like this could “kill” her.

In the comments of the YouTube video, many social media users were shocked that someone could risk their life for a cosmetic procedure.

“‘It’s my passion. It gives me a reason to live’. That’s very, very sad,” one viewer commented, while someone else wrote: “She would have been fine looking like her mom.”