Dr Paul Nassif and Dr Terry Dubrow have been helping patients correct their “plastic surgeries gone wrong” since 2014. All kinds of people have walked into the doctor’s office including models, reality TV stars, and celebrity impersonators. The surgeons meet a woman named Nicole during Botched season 8.

Kicking off from August 8, the E! Entertainment show sees Dr Nassif and Dr Dubrow deal with a variety of new clients. Some are suffering from complications after their surgery, while others can’t bear to look at themselves in the mirror. The procedures for some of the show’s patients are never-ending and one says they’ve spent $250,000 on transforming their looks.

Meet Botched star Nicole

During Botched season 8 episode 5, viewers meet a woman named Nicole who says she’s “accomplished a lot of surgeries” in her life.

She’s 23 years old and adds that she’s been “nipped and tucked” from her head to her toes.

Nicole is super-dedicated to her surgery journey and said that she would miss out on plans with her friends in order to save money for procedures.

Nicole ‘lost count’ of surgeries

Introducing herself on the E! Entertainment show, Nicole says that she has “literally” had more procedures than she can remember.

Listing some of her surgeries, she says: “From what I remember I’ve had two lip lifts, three rhinoplasties, two facelifts, two BBLs, four lipos…”

The reality TV star adds that there’s “definitely more,” but can’t recall all of them.

Botched fans ask same question

As Nicole appeared on Botched in 2023, many viewers of the show were all left asking the same question – how does she afford all of those procedures?

Tons of fans have commented on videos of Nicole to ask her how she pays for all of her cosmetic work.

The star can be seen modeling during Botched and says that she has spent “over $100,000” on all her procedures.

Explaining her dedication to her goal, Nicole said: “I would save all my money, I wouldn’t go shopping, I wouldn’t do anything.”

